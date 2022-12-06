ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Sunday police incident delayed Amtrak train near Ann Arbor

A police incident over the weekend resulted in an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Pontiac being delayed for hours Monday, according to officials. An Amtrak spokesman said the incident happened near Ann Arbor and involved a trespasser. "We had to terminate the train there," he said. "Passengers had to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Van Dyke Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to illnesses

Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren has canceled classes Friday due to illnesses, officials said Thursday. "Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 9th," the district said on its website and in a post on its official Facebook page. "It seems as if there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our buildings. It's definitely December in Michigan. Please get some rest this weekend and stay safe."
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor

A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Meet The Detroit News 2022 High School Football Dream Team

The Detroit News presents its high school football Dream Team for the 2022 season. Jarrett had an outstanding junior season at receiver after playing defensive back at River Rouge his sophomore year. He had 64 receptions for 1,252 yards and 14 TDs to help A&T win the OAA White Division title.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

New UM hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn

A $920 million, 690,000-square-foot hospital being built on the University of Michigan medical campus in Ann Arbor will be called the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion after couple donated $50 million, one of the largest gifts to health system, the university said Thursday.The hospital is slated to open in fall 2025.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Wayne State football coach Paul Winters out after 19 seasons

Detroit — Change continues to come to the Wayne State athletic department. Paul Winters, head football coach for 19 years who led the Warriors to the 2011 Division II national championship game, has parted ways with the university, a school spokesman confirmed Friday morning. No reason was given for...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of shooting at Livonia Taco Bell charged

A Redford Township man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting last Friday at a Livonia Taco Bell, police said. Keon Jackson, 44, was charged Thursday in 16th District Court in Livonia with discharging a firearm into a building, a 10-year felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony, officials said.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car

A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

UM offensive lineman Oluwatimi wins Outland, Rimington trophies

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was a double winner on Thursday, earning the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in the country and the Rimington Trophy awarded to the nation’s top center. Oluwatimi, a 6-foot-3, 307-pound graduate transfer from Virginia, has anchored Michigan’s offensive line this season and helped...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Melvindale man freed from Saudi prison, attorney says

A Yemeni American living in Melvindale has been freed from a notorious Saudi Arabian prison where he been held since early November, his attorney said. Mohamed Salem, 63, was expected to arrive in Detroit late Wednesday or early Thursday after being released by Saudi officials within the past 24 hours, said Abdallah Moughni, the Dearborn attorney who helped organize the campaign to free Salem.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy