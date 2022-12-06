Read full article on original website
Holly Hotel-set rom-com viewings to raise funds to help repair hotel, Detroit museum
Six months before the historic Holly Hotel in Holly was nearly engulfed in flames, the historic landmark served as a Christmas winter wonderland movie set for the film “Christmas at the Holly Hotel.”. The Hallmark-style film, produced by Michigan-native Joel Resig, follows a woman returning home for Christmas as...
Not just fun and games: Outdoor recreation grows into a big Michigan business
As skiers at Mt. Brighton hit the slopes this week to kick off the new season, operators of the resort expect attendance to rise — in line with growth in Michigan's outdoor recreational industry. “What we're super excited to focus on this year is the fact that us here...
Sunday police incident delayed Amtrak train near Ann Arbor
A police incident over the weekend resulted in an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Pontiac being delayed for hours Monday, according to officials. An Amtrak spokesman said the incident happened near Ann Arbor and involved a trespasser. "We had to terminate the train there," he said. "Passengers had to...
Audience member shouted racial slur during performance, Detroit Symphony Orchestra says
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is "deeply disappointed" after an audience member interrupted a performance Friday by shouting a racial slur. "Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable," the orchestra posted on Facebook. "Live music is a profoundly human experience that...
Plans finally move forward to redevelop Northville Downs. Not everyone is happy
Northville — An ambitious plan to redevelop Northville Downs, a 100-year-old racetrack just south of this Victorian village's downtown, is moving forward with more than 400 housing units planned, along with several parks and commercial space, but some local residents still have concerns. After years of public hearings, the...
Van Dyke Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to illnesses
Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren has canceled classes Friday due to illnesses, officials said Thursday. "Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 9th," the district said on its website and in a post on its official Facebook page. "It seems as if there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our buildings. It's definitely December in Michigan. Please get some rest this weekend and stay safe."
Friday preps basketball: Morrast Jr. scores 32 for Ecorse in 39-point blowout win
Ecorse 103, Detroit Lincoln King 64: Kenneth Morrast Jr. was a standout in this game with 32 points, four assists, six rebounds and six steals to lead Ecorse to a 103-64 victory over Detroit Lincoln King. Malik Olafioye had 27 points, eight boards, and six steals while Deontae Jude had...
Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor
A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
Thursday preps basketball: Tristan McFolley has 45 points, 30 rebounds for Cesar Chavez
Tristan McFolley had a historic day with 45 points, a record 30 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks for Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy (2-0) in a 67-47 win against Hope of Detroit Academy on Thursday in high school boys basketball. Jovani Sanchez also had a solid game with 11 points...
Detroit police seek suspects in non-fatal shooting Sunday on city's west side
Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the man who shot and wounded another man Sunday on the city's west side. The incident started at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Fenkell Avenue between Livernois and Wyoming Avenue, police said. According to a preliminary...
Driver suspected of striking 15-year-old walking to school in Westland arrested
A driver suspected of running a red light and hitting a 15-year-old girl with a vehicle while she was walking to school early Thursday morning in Westland has been arrested, police said. Officers were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the intersection of Newburgh Road and Marquette Avenue for a...
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
Meet The Detroit News 2022 High School Football Dream Team
The Detroit News presents its high school football Dream Team for the 2022 season. Jarrett had an outstanding junior season at receiver after playing defensive back at River Rouge his sophomore year. He had 64 receptions for 1,252 yards and 14 TDs to help A&T win the OAA White Division title.
New UM hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn
A $920 million, 690,000-square-foot hospital being built on the University of Michigan medical campus in Ann Arbor will be called the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion after couple donated $50 million, one of the largest gifts to health system, the university said Thursday.The hospital is slated to open in fall 2025.
Wayne State football coach Paul Winters out after 19 seasons
Detroit — Change continues to come to the Wayne State athletic department. Paul Winters, head football coach for 19 years who led the Warriors to the 2011 Division II national championship game, has parted ways with the university, a school spokesman confirmed Friday morning. No reason was given for...
Man accused of shooting at Livonia Taco Bell charged
A Redford Township man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting last Friday at a Livonia Taco Bell, police said. Keon Jackson, 44, was charged Thursday in 16th District Court in Livonia with discharging a firearm into a building, a 10-year felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony, officials said.
Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car
A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
UM offensive lineman Oluwatimi wins Outland, Rimington trophies
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was a double winner on Thursday, earning the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in the country and the Rimington Trophy awarded to the nation’s top center. Oluwatimi, a 6-foot-3, 307-pound graduate transfer from Virginia, has anchored Michigan’s offensive line this season and helped...
$50 million lawsuit filed against Detroit Police in shooting death of woman in crisis
Southfield — For the second time in two months, attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million lawsuit accusing Detroit police officers of wrongfully killing a citizen with schizophrenia whose family had dialed 911 seeking help. "This has become a regular occurrence," Fieger said Thursday during a press conference...
Melvindale man freed from Saudi prison, attorney says
A Yemeni American living in Melvindale has been freed from a notorious Saudi Arabian prison where he been held since early November, his attorney said. Mohamed Salem, 63, was expected to arrive in Detroit late Wednesday or early Thursday after being released by Saudi officials within the past 24 hours, said Abdallah Moughni, the Dearborn attorney who helped organize the campaign to free Salem.
