ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Respond To Chemical Leak At Tulsa Business

Emergency crews responded to a chemical leak at a Tulsa business on Friday morning. According to fire officials, crews working at the BS&D Safety Systems facility, near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive, were cleaning chemicals and putting it into barrels. Officials say the barrels were incompatible with the chemicals, causing a phosphoric and sulfuric acid leak.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City Council meeting minutes reveal BA city leaders knew about toxic waste since 2017

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders have known about the radioactive site near Kenosha Street since 2017, according to minutes from a city council meeting. At the time site developers were working to get approval from the Broken Arrow City Council to rezone the property. The rezoning would allow anyone developing on the site could carefully do so around the radioactive area. Even back in 2017, no one knew where the waste came from.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kswo.com

PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Is the Access Oklahoma project in jeopardy?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Is the Access Oklahoma project in jeopardy?. That was the question the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority faced. The OTA board members met privately with their attorneys to talk about moving forward after a ruling that OTA violated the Open Meetings Act. Discussing what comes next, the OTA...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners

When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward

A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy