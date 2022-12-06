Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
EPA Finds Tons of Radioactive Material in Landfill 1 Mile From Elementary School – Oklahoma
Thousands of tons of radioactive material have been discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a landfill less than one mile from an elementary school in Oklahoma. According to the EPA, steps are being taken to prevent exposure of the members of the community,. The radioactive substance was discovered...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts $5 billion project on hold after court decision
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-billion dollar project aimed at improving Oklahoma roads is currently on pause as the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority navigates its next steps. On Dec. 1, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority received lost a decision in an Open Meetings Act lawsuit filed in Cleveland County District Court. The...
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has placed it's notice that it will begin evaluating the next steps to correct a court decision that has placed everything on hold.
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
Emergency Crews Respond To Chemical Leak At Tulsa Business
Emergency crews responded to a chemical leak at a Tulsa business on Friday morning. According to fire officials, crews working at the BS&D Safety Systems facility, near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive, were cleaning chemicals and putting it into barrels. Officials say the barrels were incompatible with the chemicals, causing a phosphoric and sulfuric acid leak.
KFOR
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
City Council meeting minutes reveal BA city leaders knew about toxic waste since 2017
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders have known about the radioactive site near Kenosha Street since 2017, according to minutes from a city council meeting. At the time site developers were working to get approval from the Broken Arrow City Council to rezone the property. The rezoning would allow anyone developing on the site could carefully do so around the radioactive area. Even back in 2017, no one knew where the waste came from.
kswo.com
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
KOCO
Is the Access Oklahoma project in jeopardy?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Is the Access Oklahoma project in jeopardy?. That was the question the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority faced. The OTA board members met privately with their attorneys to talk about moving forward after a ruling that OTA violated the Open Meetings Act. Discussing what comes next, the OTA...
Muskogee plans for new incentives for small business owners
The City of Muskogee is working to help small business owners grow their shops with a new incentive plan.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
OSHA: Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly Oklahoma incident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward
A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
