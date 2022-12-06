ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. MST on ESPN and ESPN2.

The Patriots are a 2-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 14 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 14 NFL game?

The Arizona Republic : Cardinals 27, Patriots 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Cardinals are just 1-6 at home this season. We think they'll be 2-6 after this one. The Patriots' offense just has to many issues to keep up with Arizona."

NFL Week 14 picks

Bookies.com : Take the Patriots on the moneyline vs. Cardinals

Bill Speros writes: "The Cardinals are a big hit on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” but continue to flop on the field. The Patriots will have an extended break coming into this game. They’ll need it."

NFL Week 14 odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbN4L_0jZE9Bae00

ESPN : Cardinals have a 63.9% chance to win the game

The site gives the Patriots a 35.6% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Bet the Cardinals with the points vs. Patriots

It writes: "This is a bit of a last stand game for the Cardinals. They’re 4-8 and their playoff chances are faint. However, they’re coming out of a bye week and facing a struggling Patriots squad. If they can’t come out hot in this one and secure a win, it is time to fire Kliff Kingsbury."

How to watch: NFL Week 14 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Patriots 24.5, Cardinals 13.3

The site's formula predicts that the Patriots will win the Week 14 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the Cardinals with the points vs. Patriots

It writes: "This game will come down to the Cardinals offense doing enough against an elite Pats defense. Arizona has faced a top-10 defense twice this year and hasn’t topped 17 points in either. The Pats are 6-0 when their opponent scores less than 20 points, and 0-6 when they score 20 points or more. Do the Cardinals have the offensive firepower to win this one? Given the Patriots struggles against mobile QBs this year, my guess is yes."

NFL playoff picture Week 14: Eagles, Vikings lead NFC, Bills pass Chiefs in AFC

NFL power rankings Week 14: The Dallas Cowboys are for real

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

