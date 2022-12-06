ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being found shot inside car in Buckeye

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Two people were shot and found inside a car near Pima and Maricopa roads in Buckeye on Monday night.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired around 9:30 p.m. and found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds in a car, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Both were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and the other one with life-threatening injuries. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Sgt. Monica Bretado, a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office, said on Tuesday. The man remained hospitalized.

The woman's identity will be released after notifications are made, Bretado said.

As of Tuesday around noon, authorities didn't have suspect information. The shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

In the past two weeks, there have been at least two incidents where people have been found dead or injured in cars across the Valley.

On Nov. 25, two adults were found dead inside a vehicle in Goodyear after deputies responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle. Their deaths were being investigated.

In west Phoenix, a man, later identified as John Martinez Ramirez, 25, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound on Nov. 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives were investigating what led to the shooting, according to Phoenix police.

The Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, said deputies believed Tuesday's shooting was an isolated incident.

