Today’s Best Deals: Apple iPad, Xbox Series S, and more
Stop whatever you’re doing and gather round — we’ve got today’s best deals right here in one place. From iPad deals to gaming PC deals and Chromebook deals — and even a great deal on an Xbox Series S in time for the holidays — there’s no other place you need to be right now for the latest, greatest discounts.
Latest Amazon Fire 7 tablet is $45, with delivery by December 10
Who has time in December to hunt for an excellent deal on a new tablet? We’ve found one of the best tablet deals out there, so you can grab it and get back to preparing for the holidays. You can pick up the latest Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet for just $45 right now at Best Buy, down from $60. That’s a saving of $15 off the regular price, which you could spend on apps, movies, or games to play on your shiny new device. We’ve seen deals like this sell out fast before, so hesitate, and you could miss out. Grab this deal right now if you want it at this price — and it’ll arrive by December 10!
‘Wordle’ today, December 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#537)
Trying to solve Wordle #537 for December 8, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.
Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 review: if they fit right, you’re out for the night
“The Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 are decent sleep earbuds, but not so great for everything else.”. I’ve never been one for pharmaceuticals to help me sleep. And, yet, I find sleep earbuds to be a soothing and natural way to lull myself to bed — especially if I need to pass out earlier than I otherwise would, or when I’m on a plane, where I always struggle to hold a sustained snooze.
Get this Apple Watch for $199 with delivery by December 24
Over at Walmart right now, you can buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for just $199 saving you $80 off the usual price of $279. While it might not be the latest Apple Watch SE anymore, it’s still a great gift for anyone keen to get fitter or simply have an attractive timepiece on their wrist. Even better, if you buy now, you’re guaranteed delivery by December 24 so that means one of your holiday gifts is all easily organized. It’s one of the best value Apple Watch deals around today. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button below, or read on while we explain why it’s so great.
How this new Quest VR app totally sold me on exercising in virtual reality
Including more variety of movement is important for everyone, but this is particularly critical for people like me, a tech worker that tends to spend a large amount of time behind a computer or fixed in place, interacting with the latest app on my phone. VR is already good at...
How to order the PS5 (with disc drive) for delivery by December 24
If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 (with a disc drive) in time for the holidays, Best Buy deals are where you need to look. Right now, you can buy either a PlayStation 5 on its own for $500 or with God of Ragnarok for $560. In high demand, you’re going to need to be quick as PlayStation 5 consoles sell out fast but this is the ideal chance to snag one in time for some relaxing time gaming over the festive period. Order now and it’ll arrive by December 24. Here’s what you need to know about the PlayStation 5 or get straight to hitting the buy button.
I’m still waiting for Apple to fix the Mac mini’s major problem
As a desktop machine, my M1 Mac mini is absolutely great. It’s small enough to pop into a backpack, but capable enough to handle my workloads with ease. Yet there’s one problem nagging at me that makes me worried for the future of the Mac mini line — and it likely won’t be fixed any time soon.
Apple employees remain split on decision to fire exec who joked about fondling 'big-breasted women' in viral TikTok
Colleagues of Tony Blevins told the Wall Street Journal they never witnessed sexist or unprofessional behavior while working with the former exec.
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 just got a $850 discount
Pre-builts are a great option if you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch or even if you don’t have the time or the inclination. Luckily, some of the bigger brands in the industry have gotten into the game, such as Alienware, and are offering powerful beasts like the Alienware R14 on sale. In fact, you can grab this version with one of the best GPUs on the market for $3,200, rather than the $4,050 it usually goes for, which is a considerable discount.
Celebrate our 1,000,000 YouTube subscriber milestone with us and win!
We did it! On November 27, 2022, the Digital Trends YouTube channel reached a major milestone: 1 million subscribers! We’ve been counting down for weeks, and now that the moment has finally arrived, we’re ready to celebrate with those who helped us get here (you!) by giving away more than $4,500 in prizes!
Dragon Quest Treasures review: there’s gold here, but you’ll have to dig
“Though its core treasure-hunting loop is tedious, there's a lot of charm worth digging up in Dragon Quest Treasures.”. Past, present, and future all come together in Dragon Quest Treasures. The treasure-collecting RPG is at once an old-school dungeon crawler that pays tribute to the franchise’s long history and a modern open-world game that acts as a complement to this year’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The intersection of those two ideas is at times messy, but there’s gold in those hills if you have the patience to pan for it.
Walmart shoppers are loving this $159 11.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop
Fancy a new 2-in-1 notebook for the new year? This amazing deal on a Gateway 11.6-inch Windows 2-in-1 laptop is just $159 today, saving $40 off the regular $199 price. Make 2023 your most productive year yet — or just catch up on your favorite Netflix shows — with this epic deal. Hurry though, as laptop deals like this are super popular and flying off the shelves, so you’ll need to grab it fast if you want to bag a bargain before it sells out!
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For anyone who wants to hunt those elusive shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the normal odds of encountering one are naturally very low. Like in past games, however, there are a number of ways in which you can increase your odds of finding one of these off-color Pokémon, with the Shiny Charm being the single greatest boon you can get. That being said, it's no easy feat to acquire this beneficial charm. Before you go trying to catch all the shiny Pokémon you can, here's how you can get the Shiny Charm to make your life a bit easier.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $74 off, with delivery by December 24
Are you thinking about buying wireless earbuds from headphone deals, but you find it uncomfortable when they’re fitted into your ear canal for a long time? Then you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which are currently available for $75 from Walmart. The uniquely shaped wireless are about half their original price of $149 after a $74 discount, so now’s the best time to buy them — don’t think twice, because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer, which will get them to you by Dec. 24.
1-day sale drops this gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti to $550
As recently as five years ago, gaming laptops weren’t special, often bulky, having terrible battery time, and not even being able to run games on high-quality graphics. While the battery isn’t much better, gaming laptops have made many great strides since then. Companies like Lenovo have released the Ideapad Gaming 3, a great budget gaming laptop that can run most modern games, even with a few graphical compromises. Even better, you can grab one of the best Lenovo laptop brands for just $550, rather than the $900 it usually goes for, although the deal will end soon, so you should grab it quickly!
Save $59 on the Xbox Series S, with delivery by December 24
One of the best Walmart deals around right now is ideal for gamers this holiday season. You can buy the Xbox Series S for $240 saving you $59 off the usual price of $299. Even better, buy today and you’ll get delivery by December 24 ensuring you’re all set up for a great time gaming over the festive period. An ideal gaming system for anyone who’s been waiting to embrace the latest generation of gaming, we’re here to explain why it’s worth your time or you can simply hit the button below to get straight to buying it.
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
