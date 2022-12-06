ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25

The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
ORADELL, NJ
theplaidhorse.com

New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors

The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Drops Five Athletics Programs as Right-Sizing Efforts Continue

New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced today it will discontinue five of its athletics programs, as part of its ongoing rightsizing efforts due to the financial crisis declared by the Board of Trustees in June. The university will cease sponsorship of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s cross country, effective May 30, 2023.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes in Holmdel Township at 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.One of two lanes were blocked north of Exit 116, 511nj.org repo…
HOLMDEL, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Celebrate the season with holiday shows in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County residents and visitors can celebrate the season with a variety of cultural events made possible in part by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. “We are very...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Belleville Historical Society expands for Wreaths Across America Day

Every year, the Belleville Historical Society takes part in Wreaths Across America Day. But in 2022, it’s taking on a completely different — and significantly special — meaning. Here’s why. U.S. Marine Corp Private First Class Donald Saunders of Belleville, Marine Corp Private First Class Richard...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ

