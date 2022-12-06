“SOS” by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) “Said what’s on my mind,” SZA professed in the first track at the top of her long-awaited second album, “SOS.” And that’s exactly what she does. The album comes after over five years since her debut album, “Ctrl.” The relatability of SZA’s lyrics, her vocal prowess and her experimental takes on the R&B genre remind us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.

