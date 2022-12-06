ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: SZA's perfection takes time in second album ‘SOS’

“SOS” by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) “Said what’s on my mind,” SZA professed in the first track at the top of her long-awaited second album, “SOS.” And that’s exactly what she does. The album comes after over five years since her debut album, “Ctrl.” The relatability of SZA’s lyrics, her vocal prowess and her experimental takes on the R&B genre remind us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.
'It's fate.' 40 years later, Ke Huy Quan is a star, again

NEW YORK — Ke Huy Quan is trying hard not to cry. He's been crying a lot lately. Quan tends to get emotional any time he contemplates his sudden reversal of fate. Every since “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters earlier this year, 51-year-old Quan — who a lifetime ago was the iconic child star of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” as Short Round, and Data in “Goonies" — has been, he says, “overwhelmed by emotions every day.”
Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes as it returns to NBC

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month’s Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by scandal. Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his intimate HBO...
