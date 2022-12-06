ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Borgess nurses reach tentative agreement with Ascension

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After over a week of negotiations, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement Friday - halting the possibility of a strike. If the new three-year contract with their hospital’s administration is ratified, it would include average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract, creating a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools welcomed a new coordinator of mental health initiatives to the district Monday. A Masters graduate of Western Michigan University, Marianne Joynt will provide support to Portage Public Schools by promoting the wellbeing and resilience of students and staff, empowering families, and collaborating with the community, a representative from the school district said Wednesday.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kendall College of Art and Design to close historic UICA in Grand Rapids

The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts portion of Ferris State University's Kendall College of Art and Design in downtown Grand Rapids is scheduled to close in 2023. For the past decade, community donors have financially supported the UICA program's expenses, but the college says the pandemic created obstacles too difficult to overcome.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize 2.0 is coming to Grand Rapids next fall. The iconic West Michigan event is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023, a representative from Artprize 2.0 said in a release Wednesday. Grand Rapids faces lawsuit: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Three Rivers publication shuts down after 127 years in business

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After bringing the news to Three Rivers and the surrounding area for over 100 years, the Commercial-News has announced its last publication. The final issue will be on Saturday. The newspaper will then cease publication, according to Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman. News today: Patrick...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Sanitary sewer overflows near Parkview Hills neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services responded to an incident Wednesday around 11 a.m., regarding a sanitary sewer overflow just north of the Parkview Hills Neighborhood. An estimated 500 gallons of wastewater discharged from the sanitary sewer manhole and overflowed into the run-off reaching...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Teenager shot in Kalamazoo taken to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg Friday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers received reports of the shooting around 3 p.m. on West North Street, near Elm Street, according to police. Kalamazoo news: Meet WMU's new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy