Borgess nurses reach tentative agreement with Ascension
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After over a week of negotiations, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement Friday - halting the possibility of a strike. If the new three-year contract with their hospital’s administration is ratified, it would include average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract, creating a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.
WWMTCw
Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools welcomed a new coordinator of mental health initiatives to the district Monday. A Masters graduate of Western Michigan University, Marianne Joynt will provide support to Portage Public Schools by promoting the wellbeing and resilience of students and staff, empowering families, and collaborating with the community, a representative from the school district said Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
WWMTCw
Kendall College of Art and Design to close historic UICA in Grand Rapids
The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts portion of Ferris State University's Kendall College of Art and Design in downtown Grand Rapids is scheduled to close in 2023. For the past decade, community donors have financially supported the UICA program's expenses, but the college says the pandemic created obstacles too difficult to overcome.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess nurses continue negotiations, threaten strike if no deal reached
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds of nurses at a Kalamazoo hospital are prepared to walk off the job after months of negotiations with their hospital system. The overwhelmingly majority of the group of 728 union nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital voted to authorize a strike if necessary Tuesday night. The...
WWMTCw
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
WWMTCw
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMTCw
Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize 2.0 is coming to Grand Rapids next fall. The iconic West Michigan event is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023, a representative from Artprize 2.0 said in a release Wednesday. Grand Rapids faces lawsuit: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100...
WWMTCw
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers publication shuts down after 127 years in business
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After bringing the news to Three Rivers and the surrounding area for over 100 years, the Commercial-News has announced its last publication. The final issue will be on Saturday. The newspaper will then cease publication, according to Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman. News today: Patrick...
WWMTCw
Sanitary sewer overflows near Parkview Hills neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services responded to an incident Wednesday around 11 a.m., regarding a sanitary sewer overflow just north of the Parkview Hills Neighborhood. An estimated 500 gallons of wastewater discharged from the sanitary sewer manhole and overflowed into the run-off reaching...
WWMTCw
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
WWMTCw
Teenager shot in Kalamazoo taken to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg Friday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers received reports of the shooting around 3 p.m. on West North Street, near Elm Street, according to police. Kalamazoo news: Meet WMU's new...
WWMTCw
Restaurants, retail stores to extend hours for 'Moonlight Madness' in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you want to enjoy downtown Kalamazoo after business hours, you are in luck. Downtown Kalamazoo is scheduled to launch the first Moonlight Madness late night shopping event. Over 25 downtown restaurants and retail stores are expected to extend their hours on Friday until 11 p.m.
WWMTCw
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
WWMTCw
Catalytic converter stolen in Sheridan Township, Michigan State Police investigate
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A catalytic converter was stolen near Calhoun Road in Sheridan Township, according to Michigan State Police Marshall Post Troopers. The incident happened during Dec. 3 and Dec. 9 in the evening hours, troopers said. Infant death: Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
WWMTCw
Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
