ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantersville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Navasota Examiner

Anderson woman killed in accident

PLANTERSVILLE – A 63-year-old woman from Anderson was killed during a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 1774 but was struck by the Dodge.
ANDERSON, TX
mocomotive.com

2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in Grimes County

A Spring man was killed on Grimes County roadways Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus passenger car was traveling southbound on County Road 204. A 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. The driver of the Lexus failed to yield the right-of-way and struck and struck the motorcycle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
NEW CANEY, TX
Navasota Examiner

One killed on FM 3090

A motorcyclist traveling on Farm-to-Market Road 3090 was killed just before noon Sunday, Dec. 4. According to Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on FM 3090. Ruiz stated the vehicle failed to remain in the designated lane while maneuvering a curve and struck a yellow warning sign.
DICKINSON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car

HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy