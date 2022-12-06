Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI
The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria. According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
wbrz.com
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The chase began west of LA 415 shortly before 10 p.m. and made its way across the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
Navasota Examiner
Anderson woman killed in accident
PLANTERSVILLE – A 63-year-old woman from Anderson was killed during a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 1774 but was struck by the Dodge.
fox26houston.com
2 dead after motorcycle accident leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-45 and SH 242
Montgomery County, TEXAS - Authorities say two people, including a motorcyclist, have died after the rider caused a chain reaction crash in Montgomery County, impacting more than 10 vehicles. The multi-vehicle crash caused several road closures Tuesday around 11:15 p.m. but we're told I-45 North Freeway in The Woodlands is...
News Channel 25
Man charged in connection with assault on Bryan walking trail: Police
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Bryan man faces charges related to a report of sexual assault Thursday night. Investigators say Brandon Ray Lange admitted to touching two women walking on a trail near Hasselt Street because he was “horny." Lange was taken into custody for indecent assault.
mocomotive.com
2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)
The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
Navasota Examiner
Motorcyclist killed in Grimes County
A Spring man was killed on Grimes County roadways Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus passenger car was traveling southbound on County Road 204. A 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105. The driver of the Lexus failed to yield the right-of-way and struck and struck the motorcycle.
cw39.com
Both directions of I-45 reopened at Highway 242 after double fatal crash in The Woodlands
HOUSTON (KIAH) — I-45 Northbound at Highway 242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Houston TranStar noted the report at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night and the roadway was still shut down Wednesday morning for cleaning and an investigation.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
Navasota Examiner
One killed on FM 3090
A motorcyclist traveling on Farm-to-Market Road 3090 was killed just before noon Sunday, Dec. 4. According to Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on FM 3090. Ruiz stated the vehicle failed to remain in the designated lane while maneuvering a curve and struck a yellow warning sign.
fox7austin.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Dec. 3. Abigail Anderson was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11 p.m., Saturday. Police say she was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray...
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
fox26houston.com
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car
HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
mocomotive.com
Man, dog die in head-on crash on Texas 249 near Magnolia
A 53-year-old man and his pit bull died after a head-on collision with a pickup near Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Texas-249-fatal-crash-man-dog-dead-17634469.php.
