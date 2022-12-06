Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BMS STUDENTS, FFA MEMBERS PARTNER TO ASSEMBLE GARDEN BEDS
Brenham Middle School students and FFA members are helping to brighten up the campus with greenery. Earlier this week, the groups partnered to assemble garden beds for the campus. The project is funded by the National FFA Living to Serve Grant, along with a donation from Capital Farm Credit. The...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO HOST BHS CHOIR DIRECTOR
Brenham High School’s Choir Director will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Amanda Seymour will discuss the choir’s Christmas concert tomorrow (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the Brenham High School Auditorium, as well as other choir events. The Roundtable can be heard...
wtaw.com
Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
kwhi.com
KRAUSE ELEMENTARY PTO WINTER FESTIVAL THURSDAY
The Krause Elementary School PTO will host a Winter Festival tomorrow (Thursday). From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the school will have games and activities like a silent auction, snack walk, ring toss, bounce houses, an obstacle course and catapults. There will also be Bingo, face painting, and the chance to take photos with Santa.
Katy, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
conroeisd.net
Update from Conroe ISD: YouTube Live on Dec. 8
Dr. Null discussed a variety of topics on last night’s YouTube live including safety, unprecedented growth, and the 2023-2024 calendar drafts. Please see the outline below for specific times. 10:00 – Welcome. 13:00 – School Board Election Results. 14:30 – Celebrations, Events and Updates. 14:35 –...
kwhi.com
FORMER BLINN TRUSTEE DON JONES DIES
A former member of the Blinn College Board of Trustees has died. Donald Hinton Jones died Sunday at the age of 83. Jones served on the College’s board from 2004 to 2010, and was board secretary from 2008 to 2010. He was also a member of the board of the Brenham Heritage Society.
Wharton ISD fires aide after investigating claims that she hurt students with special needs
The mom of one student is heartbroken about what she says her 5-year-old daughter with autism had to endure at Sivells Elementary School.
kwhi.com
AGRICULTURAL AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT AG BREAKFAST
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce recognized some local residents during their inaugural Washington County Ag Breakfast. T. Saunders received the Agricultural Volunteer Award, while the Washington County Farm Bureau was recognized as the Agricultural Business Award winner. The Ag Breakfast was held...
kwhi.com
FOOD FOR FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE COLLECTS OVER $230,000
Community members around the Brazos Valley came together to provide a helping hand on Wednesday during the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, supporting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. According to Brazos Valley Food Bank board member Carl Prihoda, combined totals from the food drive are calculated at over 175,000...
kwhi.com
WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE
The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY SENDS BURTON PANTHERS OFF TO STATE SEMI-FINALS
The Burton Panther football team received a send-off this (Thursday) afternoon as it gets ready to take on Mart in the state semi-finals. Students, parents, teachers and community members gathered to cheer on the Panthers and wish them luck in their matchup tonight that will determine who heads to the state championship game on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The winner faces either New Home or Albany.
Sam Houston professor shares how realistic TDCJ's recommendations are following inmate escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice's internal investigation gave deeper insight into the deadly inmate escape earlier this year and reviewed plan going forward.
kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Dec. 3. Abigail Anderson was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11 p.m., Saturday. Police say she was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray...
kwhi.com
BCDC BOARD ELECTS VICE CHAIR
The Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC) Board of Directors elected a vice chair for a two-year term at its meeting this (Thursday) morning. Darrell Blum was chosen to serve as the vice chair of the board, ending on December 31, 2024. Board members also approved the minutes from their September...
kwhi.com
STATE SEMIFINAL PREVIEW: BURTON VS. MART
The Burton Panthers and the Mart Panthers will battle it out tonight (Thursday) in the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Kelly Reeves Stadium in Round Rock. The game can be heard live beginning with the pregame on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, KWHI.com, and the KWHI app.
kwhi.com
MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS AROUND THE AREA THIS WEEKEND
The holiday season is in full swing around the area, with all kinds of festive events taking place this weekend. Downtown Brenham will have “A Taste of Christmas” on Saturday until 6 p.m. Over 25 businesses will offer drinks and treats for shoppers to enjoy, like mimosas, Christmas margaritas, egg nog, sugar cookie martinis, cranberry brie bites and rum balls. A map of participating locations can be picked up at the Brenham Washington County Visitor Center.
18-wheeler turnover shuts down part of FM 1162
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene of an overturn 18-wheeler on FM 1162 between County Road 413 and County Road 410. According to authorities, this is a one-vehicle crash with no injuries. However, the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time until...
