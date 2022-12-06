The Burton Panther football team received a send-off this (Thursday) afternoon as it gets ready to take on Mart in the state semi-finals. Students, parents, teachers and community members gathered to cheer on the Panthers and wish them luck in their matchup tonight that will determine who heads to the state championship game on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The winner faces either New Home or Albany.

BURTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO