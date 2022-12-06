Read full article on original website
Related
Library community archives are highlighted for retired school personnel
The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel (JCARSP) heard Friday from Mike Sellman from the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library on the library’s community archives. The Junction City High School JC Singers under the direction of Michael Brown performed and the JCARSP members sang Christmas carols. For their service...
Isle of Lights begins this weekend
Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
Central National Bank – Junction City Employees raise over $26,000 to benefit United Way
Central National Bank has presented a check for $26,094 to the United Way of Junction City - Geary County in support of their 2023 Campaign. Central National Bank staff spent the month of October raising funds for United Way. 2022 marks the sixteenth year in a row that Central National...
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
WIBW
Area fire departments say they can use more volunteers to serve their communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A number of fire departments outside the Topeka area are looking for volunteers to help serve their communities. Both firefighters and emergency medical technicians are needed. Eskridge Fire Chief Jon Taylor told 13 NEWS on Thursday that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find people who are...
Emporia gazette.com
City explains Carnegie options following Wednesday meeting
The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
KVOE
J&J SHOW: Emporia Police says residents can take steps so holiday cheer doesn’t disappear through burglary or theft
‘Tis the season for holiday shopping — and, unfortunately, holiday thieving. Criminals have ample opportunity to take your items, and Emporia Police officers discussed several different categories of holiday theft on the most recent J&J Show on KVOE’s airwaves this week. Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha says anything visible to burglars is automatically a target.
Geary County Fish & Game Association schedules annual Chili Feed
Mark calendars for next Monday night, December 12th, 6:00 p.m. at Sportsman’s Acres for the Geary County Fish & Game Association annual Chili Feed and Contest, and Election of Officers and Board Members for 2023. Members don’t have to bring chili for the contest but do bring some type of dessert to round out the meal.
KVOE
THERMAL CERAMICS: Cause of recent fire determined; no additional information unveiled on entrapment call
Investigators have determined what caused a fire at an Emporia business late last month. Fire Marshal Reason Bradford says a malfunction in an air compressor was the likely cause of an incident Nov. 29. The fire caused heavy damage that was limited to the compressor room. Early signs of an explosion, Bradford says, were likely due to the room filling with smoke and then blasting outward when a door was opened.
WIBW
Cost/benefit key equation in deciding future of Shawnee County’s curbside recycling
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cost questions are key in deciding whether Shawnee Co. will continue to offer curbside recycling. Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook discussed the issue in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. The county’s current contract with Waste Management ends Dec. 31. Cook said, under the current...
Work proceeds on Junction City street maintenance
Junction City Commissioners have approved the 2022 Street Maintenance Program for $1,734,142.40. Public Works Director Ray Ibarra reported that Bayers has started the 2022 Street Maintenance Project. They have completed all the mill and overlay on the Greenhill’s streets and Cedar St.: Rebud Dr., Hawthorne Circle, Hawthorne Dr., Goldenrod Circle, Columbine Dr., Mistletoe Circle., Woodlawn Cir., Cedar St. and Highland Circle.
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KVOE
Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group
The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
Salina Police Department gains three new officers
On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
Kicking off the holidays with candy canes, airplanes
In case you missed last weekend's Candy Canes and Airplanes, hosted by K-State Salina and the Salina Regional Airport, here's a glimpse of the festivities in Hangar 600.
JCHS schedules holiday performances
There are a series of upcoming holiday performances listed via social media at Junction City High School.
Salina Tech opening on campus dental hygiene clinic
SALINA —As part of the school's new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public, according to a media release from the school.
KWCH.com
Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Fire District 3 found an unlikely burn source after responding to a call on Tuesday. When searching for the source of a burning electrical smell reported by the caller, the fire department found a set of gloves plugged into a USB charger and overheating on a table.
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0