Junction City, KS

JC Post

Isle of Lights begins this weekend

Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.
MILFORD, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City explains Carnegie options following Wednesday meeting

The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

J&J SHOW: Emporia Police says residents can take steps so holiday cheer doesn’t disappear through burglary or theft

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping — and, unfortunately, holiday thieving. Criminals have ample opportunity to take your items, and Emporia Police officers discussed several different categories of holiday theft on the most recent J&J Show on KVOE’s airwaves this week. Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha says anything visible to burglars is automatically a target.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Fish & Game Association schedules annual Chili Feed

Mark calendars for next Monday night, December 12th, 6:00 p.m. at Sportsman’s Acres for the Geary County Fish & Game Association annual Chili Feed and Contest, and Election of Officers and Board Members for 2023. Members don’t have to bring chili for the contest but do bring some type of dessert to round out the meal.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

THERMAL CERAMICS: Cause of recent fire determined; no additional information unveiled on entrapment call

Investigators have determined what caused a fire at an Emporia business late last month. Fire Marshal Reason Bradford says a malfunction in an air compressor was the likely cause of an incident Nov. 29. The fire caused heavy damage that was limited to the compressor room. Early signs of an explosion, Bradford says, were likely due to the room filling with smoke and then blasting outward when a door was opened.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Work proceeds on Junction City street maintenance

Junction City Commissioners have approved the 2022 Street Maintenance Program for $1,734,142.40. Public Works Director Ray Ibarra reported that Bayers has started the 2022 Street Maintenance Project. They have completed all the mill and overlay on the Greenhill’s streets and Cedar St.: Rebud Dr., Hawthorne Circle, Hawthorne Dr., Goldenrod Circle, Columbine Dr., Mistletoe Circle., Woodlawn Cir., Cedar St. and Highland Circle.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group

The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Police Department gains three new officers

On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Salina Tech opening on campus dental hygiene clinic

SALINA —As part of the school's new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public, according to a media release from the school.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JC Post

