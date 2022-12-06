2 vehicle pursuits result in 2 arrests in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Two men are in custody following two separate vehicle pursuits.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael E. Souders, 35, and William K. Elmore Jr., 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in two separate incidents on Dec. 5 and 6. Both men are currently in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Arrest of Souders

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 a deputy with the SNSO tried to pull over a spray painted white 2008 Pontiac G6 near SW 2nd St. and SW Edgewood Ave. The license plate was obstructed by spray paint and window tint was not legal. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued southwest and ended near SW 8th St. and SW Polk St. in a church in a parking lot. The driver tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Souders who has two warrants through Shawnee County for failure to appear. He was searched at the scene and a loaded firearm and illegal narcotics were found on him, according to the SNSO.

Souders faces the following charges:

Reckless driving

Improper display of license plate

Excessive window tint

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Aggravated assault

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Criminal use of weapons

Interference with law enforcement

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license

No vehicle liability insurance and possession of methamphetamine

The incident remains under investigation.

Arrest of Elmore

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-70 near KTA’s east Topeka toll terminal. The vehicle was a gray 2008 Dodge Charger traveling west in the eastbound lanes. The deputy attempted to stop the car but the driver refused and a chase ensued.

The Dodge fled north on Deer Creek Parkway, west on SE 10th St. and then south on SE Branner St. The Dodge went east on SE 13th St. and hit a chain link fence in the 1200 block of SE Chandler St. The driver exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was taken by deputies.

The driver was identified as Elmore. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Elmore was charged with the following:

Felon in possession of a firearm (2nd degree murder conviction)

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Interference with law enforcement

Flee and elude (felony)

Interference with judicial process

Driving without a license

Other traffic charges

The Topeka Police Department and Capitol Police assisted during this incident which remains under investigation.

