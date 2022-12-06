Read full article on original website
People are losing it over woman’s Christmas tree after she got fed up with her cat attacking it
People can't stop laughing at a woman's Christmas tree after she was left fuming over her cat attacking it. TikToker Steph - who goes by @stephenieviolet on the video-sharing platform - explained that she'd had a total nightmare after her kitty attacked her tree. Steph explained she had no choice...
Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree
People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Families warned to check Christmas trees for clumps and remove them immediately
People are being warned to check their Christmas trees for strange 'lumps' after one man made a horrifying discovery lurking in his tree. The Facebook user took to social media to warn others after he found a strange, walnut sized clump in his tree. With the start of December marking...
purewow.com
Simone Biles Debuts Her Gorgeous Christmas Tree on Instagram
Thanksgiving may not have passed yet, but as far as Simone Biles is concerned, the Christmas holidays are officially in full swing. The seven-time Olympic medalist got a head-start on decorating for the holidays, and she recently gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous Christmas tree. On her Instagram story, she shared a short boomerang of the Pinterest-worthy tree, featuring a variety of white ornaments and yellow lights.
Woman Re-Gifts "Cheap" Necklace and Asks for It Back After Finding Out It Was Worth More Than She Thought
One gift guide says that giving gifts worth between $20 and $40 to immediate family members is the sweet spot. People spend an average of about $659 on gifts each year for family, friends, and coworkers.
Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’
When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing. “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?” “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said. Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world. “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate
Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
Man Who Found $4 Million Check In Haribo Bag Gets Disappointing Reward
A man who found a lost check worth more than $4 million inside a bag of Haribo bag is disappointed with the company's reward.
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed
We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
"Sleeping Beauty" mummy buried in an Italian catacomb appears to open and close her eyes
The "Sleeping Beauty" mummyPhoto byCredit: Maria la sposo; Public Domain Image. The "Sleeping Beauty" mummy is the embalmed body of a two-year-old girl who died in 1920. Rosalio Lombardo was born in Palermo, Italy in 1918. Just one week before her second birthday, she died of pneumonia. Her grief-stricken father requested that her remains be preserved.
Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Magical' Bathroom with 8 Glowing Christmas Trees
On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. Kim Kardashian is living in a winter wonderland! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. "Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four says over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a...
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
Woman Ditches Husband After Being Uninvited to Christmas Dinner
Is it ever justified to ditch your spouse on a major holiday?. If you ask someone what the purpose of the holidays is, you're likely to get a few different responses depending on who you ask.
