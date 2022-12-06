ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KREM2

Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Arson causes $100,000 in damages in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters put out a fire in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. The blaze broke out in the 3200 block of East Sprague near Axels Pawn Tools & Gold. The Spokane Fire Department says a trailer and an outbuilding were lost in the fire. It’s estimated the fire caused $100,000 in damages. Avista responded to the...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPOKANE, WA
Washington Examiner

Spokane Valley squares up funding for major road project

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley has received the final piece of a $40 million financial puzzle, which paves the way for the city to complete a significant transportation project. Replacement of the at-grade Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing on Pines Road with a new underpass is expected...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane local news

