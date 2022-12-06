Read full article on original website
Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
Spokane police report no credible threat following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
Lockdowns lifted at North Central, Rogers; Lewis and Clark in 'Secure and Teach'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three local high schools on Friday after Lewis and Clark High School reportedly received a prank phone call threatening a shooting. Spokane Public Schools confirmed to KREM 2 that the call appeared to be a hoax. Lewis and Clark...
SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
Community comes together to support Sweet Mercy Farm after it caught fire last week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Gladerouse community in Spokane South Hill is rallying around a local farm as they rebuild after the fire last weekend. Spokane Sweet Mercy Farm owner Lucas said he is very extremely thankful for the support. "We were spending time with some friends after church,...
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out fliers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out fliers to the homeless campers living there.
‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
Arson causes $100,000 in damages in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters put out a fire in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. The blaze broke out in the 3200 block of East Sprague near Axels Pawn Tools & Gold. The Spokane Fire Department says a trailer and an outbuilding were lost in the fire. It’s estimated the fire caused $100,000 in damages. Avista responded to the...
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
Parents and students react to hoax phone call that shut down local high schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — As soon as Andrea Boures's daughter called to say that Lewis and Clark High School was in lockdown Friday, she dropped everything to go to the school. "Absolutely nervous, scared, terrified for our kids,” Boures said. At the scene in downtown Spokane, dozens of parents...
Find an Elf on the Shelf in downtown Coeur d’Alene, win prizes!
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Downtown Coeur d’Alene has an elf problem, but you can turn it into a reward! If you find an Elf on the Shelf at participating businesses in downtown Couer d’Alene, you could a nice prize. To participate in the holiday scavenger hunt, you’ll have to search shops throughout the Downtown Corridor every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday...
Dozens gather at Spokane City Hall Thursday to protest law enforcement at I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at the I-90 homeless camp known as "Camp Hope" were put on notice this week when authorities made an unannounced visit, handing out flyers. Some view it as dress rehearsal fro clearing out people and tents altogether. "You are all real leaders," "You have...
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
Spokane Valley squares up funding for major road project
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley has received the final piece of a $40 million financial puzzle, which paves the way for the city to complete a significant transportation project. Replacement of the at-grade Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing on Pines Road with a new underpass is expected...
