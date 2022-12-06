Read full article on original website
keyzradio.com
Groups Seek Recall Of Multiple Williston School Board Members
Update 12/09: In talking with KEYZ, Mom's for Liberty has refuted the previous report they they are involved with the newest recall effort of members of Williston Basin District 7 board members. That inclusion of the group was made by recall organizer Dennis Nehring which can be heard here:. Nehring...
KFYR-TV
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A principal in a Williston elementary school has been on paid leave since October. This week, the school board voted to consider discharging him. Dr. Robert Smith is not a new face to the Williston Basin School District. He has been a principal at Round Prairie and Garden Valley for several years. Holly Radke has kids attending Round Prairie and called him an amazing principal.
keyzradio.com
Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?
Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
Suspect identified in shooting involving Williston Police early Friday morning
UPDATE: 12/9/2022, 6:52 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The suspect in the early Friday morning shooting with Williston Police has been identified as a 30-year-old man. According to a police report, the man does have outstanding warrants for terrorizing, domestic violence, and contempt of court. Charges were signed with the Williams County State’s Attorney’s Office, […]
KFYR-TV
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A former Williston daycare provider was found guilty five months ago of harming a baby. On Thursday, she was in court for sentencing. In March of 2019, Corey Gardner, an unlicensed daycare provider, was arrested for child abuse. Police say a two-month-old baby in her care had sustained several injuries including brain bleeding, lack of oxygen to the brain and bone fractures. A jury found Gardner guilty in July, pushing assistant state’s attorney Nathan Madden to request the maximum sentence of 10 years.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officer involved shooting in Williston
(Williston, ND) -- The Williston Police Department has informed WDAY Radio of an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning. The Department says that around 3:40 a.m. two officers approached a car blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd avenue west and 42nd street west. That's when the driver ran on foot, eventually exchanging gunfire with the officers.
KFYR-TV
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More charges have been filed against the Williston man accused of with possessing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives back in October. Along with the initial “release of destructive forces” felony charge, 28-year-old Ross Petrie now faces an additional ten counts, including one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, four felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, and one Class C felony count of possessing a bomb.
willistonian.org
The Mystery Behind the Cage
Williston students produce hundreds of loads of laundry and, somehow, it all gets washed. Jason Tirrell, commonly known as JT, is the director of the cage and is Williston’s Equipment Manager. JT reaches and connects to athletes at all levels on campus every day, from washing uniforms and distributing them to teams, to managing equipment, to lockers and the general upkeep of the gym; He keeps everyone organized and on track all while knowing everyone’s name who passes through the hallway.
