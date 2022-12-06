Williston students produce hundreds of loads of laundry and, somehow, it all gets washed. Jason Tirrell, commonly known as JT, is the director of the cage and is Williston’s Equipment Manager. JT reaches and connects to athletes at all levels on campus every day, from washing uniforms and distributing them to teams, to managing equipment, to lockers and the general upkeep of the gym; He keeps everyone organized and on track all while knowing everyone’s name who passes through the hallway.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO