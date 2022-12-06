Read full article on original website
Related
somerset106.com
With Flu Cases On The Rise, Medications Are Hard To Find
Doctors in the region are seeing more cases of the flu and flu-like illness earlier this season. They said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s immune systems. Now, people are gathering in large groups and are exposed to more COVID, influenza, and RSV. More patients are trying to fill their prescriptions and pharmacies are having a hard time keeping up. Supply chain issues combined with the rise in flu cases are hurting pharmacies. Many stores are out of over-the-counter flu medicines and cough drops. Experts said that as more people get sick, shortages will increase. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says washing your hands is important. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
Bell County woman facing child exploitation charges after undercover investigation
A woman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
wymt.com
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County. Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night. They say everyone inside made it out safely. All area fire departments responded to...
wymt.com
New clinic designed to treat eating disorders opens in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The only eating disorder clinic in Central and Eastern Kentucky is now open. Rediscover KY held a ribbon cutting in Richmond on Tuesday. It is one of only two clinics across the state dedicated to treating eating disorders. Intensive inpatient and outpatient services are available for...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Continue To Search For Murder Suspect
Back in November, a grand jury in London indicted Danielle Kelly on murder and assault charges. Laurel County deputies said Kelly killed Tiffany Smith in a DUI crash on US 25 in September of 2021. Three others were hurt in the crash. Officers are still on the lookout for Kelly, who they say could be in the south Laurel area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 864-6600.
wymt.com
‘We want answers’: Broken bridges leave family stranded due to heavy rain
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Damaged bridges from the July flooding left people stranded in Breathitt County. Michelle McDaniel and Patricia Wilson said their sister has been stuck at her house with her family since the rain started earlier this week. They say their sisters walking bridge and driving bridge were...
wymt.com
One injured, one charged during recent assault
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
wymt.com
Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky. On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.
wymt.com
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
wymt.com
Laurel Co. murder suspect still on the run, sheriff says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In November, a grand jury indicted Danielle Kelly on murder and assault charges. Deputies said Kelly killed Tiffany Smith in a DUI crash on US 25 in September of 2021. Three others were hurt in the crash. Officers said Kelly could be in the south...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
Empty Bowls lead to full stomachs, full hearts in Nicholasville
Students at The Providence School made bowls for the ‘Empty Bowls’ event. The Bowls weren’t empty for long.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County man faces assault charges
A Wallins Creek man is facing charges, including assault, after allegedly entering a home and assaulting a man and women. Shaun Vick, 26, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest citation, police received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec....
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
z93country.com
Multiple Units Respond to Large Fire
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly reports multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Cobb off Highway 1568 in the Frazier Community Last night. Monticello, Susie, and Bronston units responded a barn was a total loss.
wvlt.tv
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Man Accused Of Killing His Brother Appears In Court
The Laurel County man accused of killing his brother was in court this week. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies say Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one day before deputies received a tip. Bailey Smith was spotted Saturday night at a business of US 25. He is scheduled to be back in court on December 14th.
Body recovered from Norris Lake identified as retired police officer
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0