Doctors in the region are seeing more cases of the flu and flu-like illness earlier this season. They said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s immune systems. Now, people are gathering in large groups and are exposed to more COVID, influenza, and RSV. More patients are trying to fill their prescriptions and pharmacies are having a hard time keeping up. Supply chain issues combined with the rise in flu cases are hurting pharmacies. Many stores are out of over-the-counter flu medicines and cough drops. Experts said that as more people get sick, shortages will increase. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says washing your hands is important. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO