Washington, DC

Georgetown Voice

What is Metro doing about fare evasion?

After a month-long awareness campaign, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) increased the amount of citations issued for fare evasion on the Metro at the start of November. The action comes in part to close a nearly $185 million gap in Metro’s upcoming operating budget, which has seen decreases in revenue due to changes in post-pandemic working practices.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Leaders summit to bring traffic, Metro and road closures near Washington Convention Center

WASHINGTON — As leaders from across the African continent prepare to be hosted by President Joe Biden in the District this December, commuters should get ready as well. The upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will cause a flurry of effects for drivers, public transit riders and pedestrians, who will see impacts in the area of the Washington Convention Center from Dec. 7 through 17.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings

After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Metro budget proposal could bring big changes to transit system

WASHINGTON - Big changes could be coming to Metro after new General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled his first budget proposal. The proposal includes simplifying the Metrorail fare structure for customers and eliminating peak fares, reports FOX 5's Bob Barnard. Fares would be raised for mid-to-long trips, and a low-income fare program would be added, Barnard says.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Major power outage in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police alerted residents of a major power outage at the Greenway Shopping Center and surrounding areas on Thursday evening. Pepco said that the outage was caused by overhead equipment. 299 customers who were impacted had service restored as of 8 p.m., but 73 remained without power. Officials said that […]
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA

WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December

While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Officer-involved shooting at Metro Center leaves 2 people injured

WASHINGTON - Shots were fired at Metro Center station Wednesday night leaving two people injured, according to police. D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with an officer-involved shooting at the station. Around 6:30 p.m., the police department said it received a call for a shooting on...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Wesley Housing won’t expand affordable housing properties beyond D.C. Metro area

After five years of rapid growth, Wesley Housing’s new CEO says that the organization has no plans to expand beyond the D.C. Metro area. Kamilah McAfee was promoted to lead the organization last month, and will take over for longtime CEO Shelly Murphy on January 2. She has been the vice president of development for Wesley Housing since 2018, and before that was the deputy director of real estate development for six years.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

3 people shot at Benning Road Metro station

Three people were shot, including one critically, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C., Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 9 a.m., after a fight broke out among a group of juveniles, according to D.C. police and Metro Transit Police. A 15-year-old boy who...
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

D.C. officials planning a study to authorize nonvehicular transportation

D.C. officials will study travel patterns in Foggy Bottom this spring to consider better connecting Foggy Bottom to the Georgetown Waterfront and Rock Creek Park through improved traffic infrastructure. Ron Barron, a community planner for the D.C. Office of Planning, said the study will work to decide whether city planners...
WASHINGTON, DC

