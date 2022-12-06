Read full article on original website
Georgetown Voice
What is Metro doing about fare evasion?
After a month-long awareness campaign, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) increased the amount of citations issued for fare evasion on the Metro at the start of November. The action comes in part to close a nearly $185 million gap in Metro’s upcoming operating budget, which has seen decreases in revenue due to changes in post-pandemic working practices.
Leaders summit to bring traffic, Metro and road closures near Washington Convention Center
WASHINGTON — As leaders from across the African continent prepare to be hosted by President Joe Biden in the District this December, commuters should get ready as well. The upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will cause a flurry of effects for drivers, public transit riders and pedestrians, who will see impacts in the area of the Washington Convention Center from Dec. 7 through 17.
WJLA
Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
WTOP
Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings
After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
Metro proposes heavy discount for SNAP recipients, changes to Green, Yellow lines
WASHINGTON — Metrorail’s Yellow Line will end at Mt. Vernon Square under a new plan proposed by WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke. Metro leaders said this change will improve service for 49% of all Metrorail riders by shortening waits on the Green and Yellow lines between Mt. Vernon Square and Huntington.
fox5dc.com
Metro budget proposal could bring big changes to transit system
WASHINGTON - Big changes could be coming to Metro after new General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled his first budget proposal. The proposal includes simplifying the Metrorail fare structure for customers and eliminating peak fares, reports FOX 5's Bob Barnard. Fares would be raised for mid-to-long trips, and a low-income fare program would be added, Barnard says.
Major power outage in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police alerted residents of a major power outage at the Greenway Shopping Center and surrounding areas on Thursday evening. Pepco said that the outage was caused by overhead equipment. 299 customers who were impacted had service restored as of 8 p.m., but 73 remained without power. Officials said that […]
'I am not a hero' | Woman recalls scary moments aboard train during Metro Center shooting
WASHINGTON — In less than 24 hours, there were shootings at two different Metro stations across the District. One was at Metro Center Station in Northwest. Lisa Mae Crawford was on board a red line trained headed into Metro Center, as gunfire erupted. "I saw all of these people...
'Not trying to trap drivers' | New speed cameras on the way for Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pilot program to install 10 speed cameras in Fairfax County was approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night. The six-month pilot program includes the installation of cameras in nine school zones and one construction zone in early 2023. The county says...
fox5dc.com
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
One adult, 2 juveniles shot at Benning Road Metro Station in D.C.
According to Metro Transit Police, the shooting took place at around 9 a.m. at the Benning Road metro station, located at the intersection of East Capitol Street SE and Benning Road NE after a physical altercation.
WTOP
Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December
While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
fox5dc.com
Officer-involved shooting at Metro Center leaves 2 people injured
WASHINGTON - Shots were fired at Metro Center station Wednesday night leaving two people injured, according to police. D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with an officer-involved shooting at the station. Around 6:30 p.m., the police department said it received a call for a shooting on...
popville.com
Friday Question of the Day – Biggest Restaurant/Retail Loss of the year? Since the pandemic?
December is a time of great joy with holiday activities and decorations but it is also a time of great sadness as we look back on all the businesses that have closed throughout the year. What closure this year or since the pandemic started has hit you hardest?. Capitol Hill,...
alxnow.com
Wesley Housing won’t expand affordable housing properties beyond D.C. Metro area
After five years of rapid growth, Wesley Housing’s new CEO says that the organization has no plans to expand beyond the D.C. Metro area. Kamilah McAfee was promoted to lead the organization last month, and will take over for longtime CEO Shelly Murphy on January 2. She has been the vice president of development for Wesley Housing since 2018, and before that was the deputy director of real estate development for six years.
WTOP
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro station
Three people were shot, including one critically, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C., Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 9 a.m., after a fight broke out among a group of juveniles, according to D.C. police and Metro Transit Police. A 15-year-old boy who...
A hug from a FedEx driver helps calm a man in crisis who later died in Fairfax County police custody
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The FedEx driver praised for helping a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis before he died in police custody said he felt led to show compassion. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described his actions as heroic despite the fatal outcome. Douglass Kennedo was driving his...
GW Hatchet
D.C. officials planning a study to authorize nonvehicular transportation
D.C. officials will study travel patterns in Foggy Bottom this spring to consider better connecting Foggy Bottom to the Georgetown Waterfront and Rock Creek Park through improved traffic infrastructure. Ron Barron, a community planner for the D.C. Office of Planning, said the study will work to decide whether city planners...
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
