Woman praised for the legacy she has left after being dissected live on TV
Warning: This article contains material that some may find distressing. Emotional Channel 4 viewers are praising one woman for the legacy she has left behind after donating her body to be dissected on television. Mum Toni Crews is the subject of the new documentary My Dead Body after she passed...
Mum's doctor dismissed her back pain and headaches that turned out to be terminal cancer
A young mum has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after suffering from back pain and severe headaches. Mazeda Aktar, known by her loved ones as Dina, pleaded with doctors on multiple occasions to take her symptoms seriously, but they were wrongly dismissed as ‘pregnancy symptoms’, she claimed on Sunday.
Molly-Mae opens up on pregnancy without Tommy Fury and says he 'forgets she’s pregnant'
Molly-Mae says her boyfriend Tommy Fury sometimes 'forgets she’s pregnant'. The Love Island runner-up, who is expecting her first child with Fury, hinted in an interview with iFL TV that his absence due to his boxing career can sometimes be difficult. Watch below:. Tyson's Fury's younger brother often trains...
World’s tallest woman was already taller than most women by the age of six
The world’s tallest woman was already larger than most women by the age of just six, having even broken records for her height when she was a teenager. At 7ft tall, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi has acquired various Guinness World Records in her time, including the record for the longest thumb on a living female and the largest hands on a living female and the longest back on a living female.
Prince Harry opens up on 'biggest mistake of his life'
The first part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series is out now on Netflix, providing viewers with an insight into the former royal's life. While the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan focused on the media, press intrusion and family life, Prince Harry is featured discussing something that he certainly regrets.
Doctor explains when children need to go to A&E as he details early Strep A symptoms
The UK is in the midst of a Strep A resurgence following a drop in immunity after the Covid-19 pandemic. A doctor now has revealed the symptoms parents need to watch out for before taking their children to A&E with a suspected case of the illness. Dr Murugesan Raja, a...
Danniella Westbrook says she’s been hospitalised with Strep A
Danniella Westbrook says she's been hospitalised with Strep A, after sharing a worrying clip on social media on Thursday evening. The actress, 49, later shared a selfie where she explained she had been 'hours away from cardiac arrest' and thanked all the staff at Whipps Cross Hospital. She said: "Whips...
Photo of Prince Harry used in new Netflix trailer was taken with his ex-girlfriend
Since the trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary dropped last week, no one’s been talking about much else. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will offer a 'vulnerable look into their high-profile relationship' over six episodes. But eagle-eyed royal fans might have noticed that one...
Mum shares Leukemia warning signs she noticed in her son with Down syndrome
During the early stages of the pandemic, Brittany Gabrel did everything in her power to make sure she and her family stayed safe and Covid-free. They stayed home, regularly cleaned the surfaces in their Corpus Christi, Texas home, and washed their hands religiously. But on 5 August 2020, a concerned...
'Poorliest girl in England', 4, comes off ventilator as she fights Strep A
A four-year-old girl who has been dubbed the ‘poorliest girl in England’ after contracting Strep A has finally come off her ventilator. Camila Rose Burns, from Bolton in Greater Manchester, was admitted to intensive care after being hit by the infection a week ago. Her family have said...
