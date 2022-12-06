Read full article on original website
WBUR
How one English professor 'Enchanted' students with a course about Taylor Swift songs
“'Tis the Damn Season” to listen to Taylor Swift. At least that's the case for the students enrolled in professor Elizabeth Scala's course, The Taylor Swift Songbook. Scala is an English professor at the University of Texas at Austin. This semester she began teaching a course connecting Swift's songwriting to the works of William Shakespeare, Sylvia Plath and other literary greats.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli's Christmas album is a family affair
Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli's new album "A Family Christmas" is the first he's recorded with his 25-year-old son Matteo, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia. Here & Now's Jane Clayson speaks with the three Bocelli's about the album and about singing together.
'Emancipation' drops on Apple TV+
"Emancipation" is out on Apple TV+. The film stars Will Smith as an enslaved person seeking the promise of freedom enshrined in the Emancipation Proclamation. NPR's Eric Deggans joins us to talk about the film and how Smith is faring since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Michelle Yeoh Accepts Santa Barbara Film Fest’s Kirk Douglas Award: “You Can’t Let Fear Stop You”
“In the end, my hope is that maybe, hopefully, my work has uplifted or comforted or inspired others the way that Kirk Douglas’ did for me,” Michelle Yeoh, the veteran actress currently generating major best actress Oscar buzz for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said on Friday night during a moving speech accepting the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s 15th Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. Yeoh, a rare talent who has been equally beloved by audiences and critics throughout her career, was speaking at the the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in front of an audience that included some...
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
