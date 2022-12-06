ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBUR

How one English professor 'Enchanted' students with a course about Taylor Swift songs

“'Tis the Damn Season” to listen to Taylor Swift. At least that's the case for the students enrolled in professor Elizabeth Scala's course, The Taylor Swift Songbook. Scala is an English professor at the University of Texas at Austin. This semester she began teaching a course connecting Swift's songwriting to the works of William Shakespeare, Sylvia Plath and other literary greats.
AUSTIN, TX
WBUR

'Emancipation' drops on Apple TV+

"Emancipation" is out on Apple TV+. The film stars Will Smith as an enslaved person seeking the promise of freedom enshrined in the Emancipation Proclamation. NPR's Eric Deggans joins us to talk about the film and how Smith is faring since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Yeoh Accepts Santa Barbara Film Fest’s Kirk Douglas Award: “You Can’t Let Fear Stop You”

“In the end, my hope is that maybe, hopefully, my work has uplifted or comforted or inspired others the way that Kirk Douglas’ did for me,” Michelle Yeoh, the veteran actress currently generating major best actress Oscar buzz for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said on Friday night during a moving speech accepting the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s 15th Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. Yeoh, a rare talent who has been equally beloved by audiences and critics throughout her career, was speaking at the the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in front of an audience that included some...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

