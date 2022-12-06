ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons Bulls must trade DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic to Lakers

The Chicago Bulls are drowning. A 9-14 record, 12th place in the Eastern Conference, while winning just three of their last 10 games? Yikes. Something really needs to change. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly internally discussed a trade that would send DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to La La Land. In this hypothetical trade, the Bulls would receive former All-Star Russell Westbrook and the Purple and Gold’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime

Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End

The Atlanta Hawks have become the center of attention dramatically, something that was quite unexpected when the season began. The Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray in the offseason and big things were expected from them this season, but so far they haven't been able to elevate themselves as an outright top team in the Eastern Conference.
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley

As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
