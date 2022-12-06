ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Free dental work for two days only at Arizona State Fairgrounds

PHOENIX — The largest free dental care event in Arizona is happening on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. More than 300 volunteer...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Maryvale church lights up for local families during holiday

PHOENIX — For the past two weeks, Pastor Roy Lainez and volunteers at Unidos En Una Vision Church in Phoenix have helped transform their home of worship into a holiday destination for the community they serve. “When you enter, during the night, it’s very beautiful,” said Pastor Roy....
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Goodyear community celebrates holiday with golf cart parade

GOODYEAR, AZ — It’s a parade like no other. Golf carts could be seen decked out and ready to go for the annual holiday parade inside the PebbleCreek community in Goodyear. Dozens of non-traditional sleighs rolled out to kick off the parade. “Here we are in PebbleCreek all...
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tiffany Ryan, of Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa has ways to make you look and feel your best

Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. At Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa they provide every patient with an exceptional experience and unparalleled results. From the moment you enter their upscale and inviting facility, you will immediately understand that you are their #1 priority. Their goal is to enhance your health and natural beauty with specialized services designed to help you look and feel your best.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake seeking $3 million from city

TEMPE, AZ — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake while police officers watched is seeking $3 million from the City of Tempe. On Thursday, the family of Sean Bickings filed a notice of claim alleging the city, police department and chief, fire department, and Tempe Town Lake were negligent in the May 28th death of Bickings.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, three injured in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured Friday night after a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Callers told police that several gunshots were heard, with multiple people running away from the area. There, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Later, police...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits has everything for your holiday meal from entrees to sides

Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Give the edible gift of fine meat this Holiday season from the 2022 winner of the Best Butcher Shop in the East Valley! If you are visiting with family and friends this Holiday season, the perfect gift choice is a Von Hanson's Meats smoked sausage bundle or a fine meat gift pack. Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits, an East Valley local old- fashioned meat market is the perfect place to find high quality scrumptious meat gifts. For 18 1/2 years, this meat market has offered customers high quality meats and side dishes for hosting that special holiday celebration or feeding the family. Famous for offering over 150 different types of fresh and smoked sausages, a perfect appetizer or gift of fine meats. If you are a hunter, bring your game in for processing and pick from Von Hanson's Meats signature sausage recipes for your game meat. Von Hanson's also offers holiday meat selections such as, prime rib bone-in and boneless, crown pork roast, smoked and spiral glazed hams, and lamb. We also have fresh seafood including shrimp and tuna. Hailing from Minnesota, this meat market offers nostalgic food from the Midwest such as lefsa, Swedish potato sausage, lutefisk, and cheese curds. Check out their scrumptious jerky. While shopping, don't forget the perfect present for your dog, smoked or raw dog bones. You will also find a wide selection of specialty woods, chips, spices, and BBQ Sauces.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Avondale settles police in-custody death for $2M

WARNING: The video attached to this report is graphic. The Avondale City Council has approved a $2 million settlement for an in-custody police death that was not previously reported to the public. The settlement was reached with the family of James Holland Sr., 37, before an official lawsuit was filed,...
AVONDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield

MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Kari Lake files lawsuit against Hobbs, other Maricopa County election officials

Kari Lake filed a lawsuit Friday against Katie Hobbs and other Maricopa County election officials Friday afternoon. In the lawsuit, Lake claims that "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County" and between 15,603 and 29,257 Republican voters were disenfranchised as a result of tabulator or printer failures experienced at polling locations on election day.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near 21st Street and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning along Bell Road in Phoenix. The motorcyclist, only identified as a woman, was involved in a crash with a vehicle near 21st Street. She was taken to a hospital for treatment where she died. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

18-year-old shot, killed after crash in west Phoenix

An 18-year-old was found shot in a car when crews responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street for a crash Wednesday night. Around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a crash in which a vehicle reportedly struck a parked car. At the scene, they found Alan Roman...
PHOENIX, AZ

