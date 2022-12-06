Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Free dental work for two days only at Arizona State Fairgrounds
PHOENIX — The largest free dental care event in Arizona is happening on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. More than 300 volunteer...
ABC 15 News
Suffering with hair loss? VitalityMDs offers the latest in hair treatment techology with Alma TED
VitalityMDs is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. For the last 25 years, Vitality MDs has been on the cutting edge of the new and innovative advancements in Medical Aesthetic. The nationally recognized providers at Vitality MDs have helped patients across the valley to Feel Better, Function Better, and Look Better.
ABC 15 News
Saturday in Scottsdale: Drink, be merry, and help foster kids at the same time!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It's your chance to drink, be merry, and take action for foster kids across Arizona at the same time!. On Saturday night, The Spot Neighborhood Grill in North Scottsdale is hosting a tree lighting and holiday party at their location at 18251 N. Pima Rd. The...
ABC 15 News
Queen Creek community holds parade to collect military care package items
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Nearly 2,000 side-by-side owners will roll through Queen Creek Saturday night. Their rigs will be decked out in decorations and their hearts with our troops serving all over the world. “Let’s put a couple over there,” said Nick Masse on Friday. Nick and...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
ABC 15 News
Maryvale church lights up for local families during holiday
PHOENIX — For the past two weeks, Pastor Roy Lainez and volunteers at Unidos En Una Vision Church in Phoenix have helped transform their home of worship into a holiday destination for the community they serve. “When you enter, during the night, it’s very beautiful,” said Pastor Roy....
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.
ABC 15 News
Goodyear community celebrates holiday with golf cart parade
GOODYEAR, AZ — It’s a parade like no other. Golf carts could be seen decked out and ready to go for the annual holiday parade inside the PebbleCreek community in Goodyear. Dozens of non-traditional sleighs rolled out to kick off the parade. “Here we are in PebbleCreek all...
ABC 15 News
100-year-old Goodyear bar vows to retain legacy after demolition
GOODYEAR — Standing in the same spot for a century, an iconic bar in Goodyear is set to be leveled and relocated for a road widening project. Back in the 60s, the late Roman Comer won a bet in a pool game that changed his life. The eight-ball rolling...
ABC 15 News
Tiffany Ryan, of Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa has ways to make you look and feel your best
Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. At Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa they provide every patient with an exceptional experience and unparalleled results. From the moment you enter their upscale and inviting facility, you will immediately understand that you are their #1 priority. Their goal is to enhance your health and natural beauty with specialized services designed to help you look and feel your best.
ABC 15 News
Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake seeking $3 million from city
TEMPE, AZ — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake while police officers watched is seeking $3 million from the City of Tempe. On Thursday, the family of Sean Bickings filed a notice of claim alleging the city, police department and chief, fire department, and Tempe Town Lake were negligent in the May 28th death of Bickings.
ABC 15 News
Mesa PD investigating death of man found dead inside his business near Center and Main streets
MESA, AZ — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead at a Mesa business. On December 6, Mesa police were called to Lamb's Boot Repair near Main and Center streets. The owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, was found dead inside his business. Police...
ABC 15 News
One dead, three injured in south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured Friday night after a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Callers told police that several gunshots were heard, with multiple people running away from the area. There, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Later, police...
ABC 15 News
Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits has everything for your holiday meal from entrees to sides
Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Give the edible gift of fine meat this Holiday season from the 2022 winner of the Best Butcher Shop in the East Valley! If you are visiting with family and friends this Holiday season, the perfect gift choice is a Von Hanson's Meats smoked sausage bundle or a fine meat gift pack. Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits, an East Valley local old- fashioned meat market is the perfect place to find high quality scrumptious meat gifts. For 18 1/2 years, this meat market has offered customers high quality meats and side dishes for hosting that special holiday celebration or feeding the family. Famous for offering over 150 different types of fresh and smoked sausages, a perfect appetizer or gift of fine meats. If you are a hunter, bring your game in for processing and pick from Von Hanson's Meats signature sausage recipes for your game meat. Von Hanson's also offers holiday meat selections such as, prime rib bone-in and boneless, crown pork roast, smoked and spiral glazed hams, and lamb. We also have fresh seafood including shrimp and tuna. Hailing from Minnesota, this meat market offers nostalgic food from the Midwest such as lefsa, Swedish potato sausage, lutefisk, and cheese curds. Check out their scrumptious jerky. While shopping, don't forget the perfect present for your dog, smoked or raw dog bones. You will also find a wide selection of specialty woods, chips, spices, and BBQ Sauces.
ABC 15 News
Avondale settles police in-custody death for $2M
WARNING: The video attached to this report is graphic. The Avondale City Council has approved a $2 million settlement for an in-custody police death that was not previously reported to the public. The settlement was reached with the family of James Holland Sr., 37, before an official lawsuit was filed,...
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield
MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
ABC 15 News
Kari Lake files lawsuit against Hobbs, other Maricopa County election officials
Kari Lake filed a lawsuit Friday against Katie Hobbs and other Maricopa County election officials Friday afternoon. In the lawsuit, Lake claims that "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County" and between 15,603 and 29,257 Republican voters were disenfranchised as a result of tabulator or printer failures experienced at polling locations on election day.
ABC 15 News
One dead, one hurt after shooting at Phoenix Jack-in-the-Box restaurant
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near 21st Street and Bell Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning along Bell Road in Phoenix. The motorcyclist, only identified as a woman, was involved in a crash with a vehicle near 21st Street. She was taken to a hospital for treatment where she died. Police...
ABC 15 News
18-year-old shot, killed after crash in west Phoenix
An 18-year-old was found shot in a car when crews responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street for a crash Wednesday night. Around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a crash in which a vehicle reportedly struck a parked car. At the scene, they found Alan Roman...
Comments / 0