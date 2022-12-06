Read full article on original website
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
New Demon Slayer Season 3 Trailer Reveals 2023 Release Window: Watch
Demon Slayer's third season has been confirmed to arrive in 2023, but following this fact, fans have been waiting on any news when it comes to Ufotable's return to the Shonen series featuring Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps. Luckily, viewers won't have to wait too much longer as a new trailer for the Swordsmith Village Arc has arrived, letting fans know when the new season will begin on the small screen, with a big screen surprising also a part of this electric announcement.
Netflix Releases Wednesday Blooper Reel
If you've been enjoying Wednesday on Netflix, then you'll probably appreciate a compilation of several bloopers featuring Jenna Ortega. Wednesday is a spinoff of the fan-favorite The Addams Family franchise and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. After getting kicked out of her public high school for defending her brother from a group of bullies, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, where her parents first met. She quickly gets involved in a murder mystery that she tries to solve. A lot happens throughout the course of the eight-episode first season, so of course there are some hilarious bloopers to check out.
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Netflix Allowing More Users to Join "Secret Club" to Screen Movies and Shows Before They Premiere
Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.
Adult Swim Teases Stacked 2023 Schedule
When it comes to animated television, few networks can compete with Cartoon Network. The brand first came into existence to give audiences a place where animation reigned supreme. Between its prime-time series and its late-night comedies, there is plenty on the channel to love. And now, a new article has gone live hyping the additions gunning for Adult Swim.
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
Naruto Unravels New Info About Sakura's Studies With Tsunade
A major core tenet of Naruto as a Shonen franchise is the idea that history repeats itself, with Naruto and the original Team 7 holding quite a similar structure as trios of teams that came before them in the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. In the new spin-off manga, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha And The Heavenly Stardust, not only are we given the opportunity to see Sasuke and Sakura's relationship continue to bloom in the time period between Shippuden and Boruto, but we learn more about the healing ninja of Konoha.
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
One Piece Earns Glowing Review From Spanish Soccer Royalty
The World Cup has found unique ways of adding anime in the proceedings, with the creator of the soccer anime, Blue Lock, helping to design the uniforms for Japan's football team. While not currently playing the World Cup, one player has united anime and soccer once again via a big recommendation for One Piece, the series by Eiichiro Oda that many consider to be one of the greatest anime of all time. While the player might be retired, his reputation in the game has made him a legend.
HBO Max Reality Favorite Not Returning For Season 3
One of Issa Rae's HBO Max shows will not be returning for Season 3. In an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand, Sweet Life: Los Angeles was confirmed to not be returning. With Season 3 premiering just this August, a lot of viewers were wondering why the show wouldn't be continuing on Max. Well, some of the series stars have hinted that the Discover and HBO merger has a lot to do with it. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been reportedly targeting a lot of programs with budgets he feels are out of line with internal expectations. (In this case that Discovery-style reality show programs have preferable budgets to some of Max's offerings.) That comes as little comfort to fans expecting more. But, there is a silver lining as the team behind Sweet Life is looking for another home for the show. Hope springs eternal in the streaming landscape and hopefully this isn't the end.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Had Staggering Number of Visual Effects Shots
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theatres this year, and it's been a big hit. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "emotional and uplifting." A lot of work went into the film, which was helmed by Ryan Coogler, and there are some behind-the-scenes facts that may surprise you. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter released an in-depth look at the visual effects of the year's biggest films, and it was revealed that 88% of the shots in Wakanda Forever were VFX. In fact, the film had 2,548 shots, and 2,233 of them required visual effects.
Man of Steel 2: Status of Henry Cavill Sequel Reportedly Revealed Amid DC Studios Changes
The live-action DC landscape has evolved quite a lot in recent years, and there have been more and more projects that fans have wanted to see along the way. One pretty popular suggestion has been another Henry Cavill-led Superman movie, and the anticipation surrounding that only grew after Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, but conflicting rumors have only made fans uncertain if this rumored new Superman film will happen. A new report from Deadline hints at the reality of the situation, and where the film may or may not fit within James Gunn and Peter Safran's future DC Studios plans.
Wicked Movie Adds Michelle Yeoh
The casting announcements for Wicked keep coming, and the highly-anticipated musical movie is shaping up to be pretty epic. Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited film was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. It's also been reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is playing Fiyero, Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard, and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater is taking on the role of Boq. After the news of Slater's casting was announced yesterday, many Broadway fans were eager to find out who would be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Today, the casting has been revealed, and it's definitely a pleasant surprise.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Original Song Lands on Billboard Charts
Marvel Studios has been killing it with their phase four releases and the addition of their Special Presentation's has been quite the treat for fans. First they released a Halloween-themed Special Presentation with Werewolf by Night, and now they have released a Christmas special with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Directed by James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special marks his return to directing Marvel Studios projects after he was fired due to controversial tweets. Gunn will also release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year and then move on to a very different job at DC Studios. In the meantime, his Holiday Special has given the director another accolade– charting on Billboard. Gunn reacted to the news on Twitter and even revealed that Kevin Bacon had charted for his song as well.
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
