What channel is the Ohio State game on vs. Georgia football at the Peach Bowl in the CFP?

The Ohio State football team is one win away from reaching the national championship game, but standing in front of the Buckeyes is the reigning national champion.

OSU plays Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 as the bowl game doubles as a College Football Playoff national semifinal.

It's just the second time the Buckeyes will play the Bulldogs, the only meeting coming in 1993 when Georgia beat John Cooper's Buckeye team in the Citrus Bowl 21-14. It is the sixth time OSU has made the CFP.

Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don't miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

Both teams enter the game with Heisman Trophy Finalists in C.J. Stroud and Stetson Bennett , but the Bulldogs enter as SEC champions. Ohio State's most recent game was a 45-23 loss to Michigan at Ohio Stadium.

Michigan plays TCU in the other semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

The Buckeyes play on New Year's Eve, and with the late start there's a chance the game will end in 2023. Here's how to watch the game as you ring in the New Year.

C.J. Stroud: Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Brian Hartline as Ohio State OC? Will Brian Hartline replace Kevin Wilson as Ohio State offensive coordinator?

What time is the Ohio State vs. Georgia game?

Kickoff : 8 p.m. , Dec. 31, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'I want to be great so bad.' Marvin Harrison Jr. combines talent with work ethic at OSU

What channel is the Ohio State game on against Georgia in the Peach Bowl?

The Buckeyes will play the Bulldogs on ESPN and it may be the last Ohio State game on the "World Wide Leader" for some time.

The Big Ten signed new television deals with Fox and CBS this summer. However, if Ohio State beats Georgia, the national championship game will also be on ESPN.

Ohio State football recruiting: Jason Moore prepares to be Larry Johnson's next project on Ohio State's defensive line

Is Georgia vs OSU 2022 streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ESPN, such as Hulu Live and YouTube TV. The game will also be on the ESPN+ app.

J.T. Tuimoloau: 'Sky's the limit.' J.T. Tuimoloau on course to be the next dominant Buckeye defensive end

Is Kirk Herbstreit calling the Buckeye game? Yup.

Ohio State football's College Football Playoff appearance will be called by ESPN's top college football crew.

Play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler, color commentator Kirk Herbstreit , a f ormer Ohio State quarterback , and sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will call the No. 4 Buckeyes' Peach Bowl appearance against No. 1 Georgia Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Listen to Ohio State football: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM and 1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba play for Ohio State?

No. The star of the 2022 Rose Bowl victory missed most of the the season with a hamstring injury and announced on Dec. 5 that he will not play in the bowl game and instead focus on preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'not a slam dunk first rounder' after injury-ridden Ohio State season

What is the Ohio State vs. Georgia spread?

For the first time this season Ohio State will be an underdog. Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite. It is the first game Ohio State has been an underdog since the 2021 national championship game against Alabama.

When is sports betting legal in Ohio? Can you bet on Ohio State vs. Georgia?

When the ball drops and 2023 arrives, sports betting in Ohio will officially be legal. But it's unclear whether live betting will be available in Ohio if the Buckeyes-Georgia game carries into Jan. 1.

If the Buckeyes win, Ohio State fans will be able to bet on the national championship game.

What is the 2022 College Football Playoff schedule?

While the Buckeyes play Georgia at 8 p.m., TCU and Michigan will play at 4 p.m. at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The winners of the two games will meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

College Football Playoff: Talking barbecue, bourbon and why a 12-team football playoff is good and bad | Rob Oller

Will there be an Ohio State vs. Michigan rematch?

If Ohio State and Michigan win their semifinal games, they will play in the national championship game.

It would be the second year in a row one conference would feature both finalists, and the game would, indeed, take place in Big Ten country. ( UCLA and USC are joining the Big Ten , after all).

It would be the first time ever the two bitter rivals have meet twice in a season.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Time travel: Ohio State gets second life; with luck gets mulligan vs. Michigan | Rob Oller

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Georgia football schedule 2022

Sept. 3: Georgia 49, Oregon 3

Georgia 49, Oregon 3 Sept. 10: Georgia 33, Samford 0

Georgia 33, Samford 0 Sept. 17: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

Georgia 48, South Carolina 7 Sept. 24: Georgia 39, Kent State 22

Georgia 39, Kent State 22 Oct. 1: Georgia 26, Missouri 22

Georgia 26, Missouri 22 Oct. 8: Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Georgia 42, Auburn 10 Oct. 15: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0

Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0 Oct. 29: Georgia 42, Florida 20

Georgia 42, Florida 20 Nov. 5: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

Georgia 27, Tennessee 13 Nov. 12: Georgia 45, Mississippi 19

Georgia 45, Mississippi 19 Nov. 19: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

Georgia 16, Kentucky 6 Nov. 26: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14 Dec. 3: Georgia 50, LSU 30

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What channel is the Ohio State game on vs. Georgia football at the Peach Bowl in the CFP?