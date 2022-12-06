ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Man Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Wednesday afternoon, an adult man was shot multiple times in Northern Baltimore. He did not survive. The Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting report at the 2500 Block of Oswego Avenue. There, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to both his head and his arm. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot and killed in the alleyway of an apartment complex in the Frankford section of Baltimore late Friday night. At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Friday, Northeast District officers responded to the 5600 block of Albanene Place in response to a report of a shooting. As officers arrived in the alley, they discovered an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A medical team responded and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. The post Man shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims

The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the early morning shooting or 36-year-old man in the area of Rosalie Avenue. At approximately 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a car accident and a shooting in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue. A 36-year-old male was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to the scene. As of now, the victim is in a critical, but stable condition after being transported to an area hospital. Detectives from the Southwest District responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone The post Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint

An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area

CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Daily Voice

Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say

Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

City police investigating three Wednesday homicides

Baltimore City police are investigating multiple homicides and shootings from Wednesday morning. Just after 10 a.m., they found a man and woman shot on Park Heights Avenue, a few blocks north of Park Circle. The man died and the woman was transported to an area hospital. Police are trying to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

