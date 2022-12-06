Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in North Jersey
ROCKAWAY, NJ – A winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Wednesday’s Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing, the New Jersey Lottery Commission has confirmed. One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Wednesday, December 7, drawing. The winning numbers were: 05, 12, 21, 30 and 34 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #99, 25 West Main St., Rockaway in Morris County. The post $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s Pick 6 Lottery jackpot climbs to $2.2 million
If you’re tired of rolling the dice and coming up empty in the Powerball lottery, there’s a more attainable and smaller prize available in New Jersey. The New Jersey Pick 6 lottery has now climbed to a $2.2 million jackpot. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million. The Pick 6 is one in 14 million. The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, December 8, produced seven winners matching five out of the six white balls drawn. One of those players had the 10X multiplier winning $8,830, while six others took home winnings totaling $13,245. The Multiplier is The post New Jersey’s Pick 6 Lottery jackpot climbs to $2.2 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Philly? It's rare that it becomes a reality
"White Christmases are certainly fairly rare in our area," the National Weather Service Mount Holly said.
‘Are we in Beirut?’ Philly gas station hires guards with AR-15s
As crime continues to plague Philadelphia, a local gas station owner has taken safety measures into his own hands. After getting robbed multiple times, the man has enlisted the help of heavily-armed guards to patrol the station. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. House impeaches Philly prosecutor over city’s rising crime. 6...
fox29.com
White Christmas in Philadelphia? Here’s just how rare an occurrence that is
PHILADELPHIA - Plenty of people across the Delaware Valley are crossing their fingers and hoping for our first white Christmas in over a decade. While it’s fun to imagine, Philadelphia has rarely seen snowfall on Christmas over the last 70 years, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Mount...
phillygrub.blog
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday
Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Philadelphia police to ID 'Boy in the Box' during news conference. Here's how to watch live
"Those fingerprints were ingrained in his mind his whole life," said Jessica Greene. Her grandfather spent his life investigating the "Boy in the Box" case until his death.
Philly cheesesteak staple opens for the first time outside Pa.
Geno’s Steaks, the famed Philly cheesesteak spot, has expanded into the Garden State. The cheesesteak staple joined Foodiehall, a virtual food hall in Cherry Hill, at 1931 Olney Ave. This is Geno’s Steaks’ first location outside of Philadelphia. The cheesesteak restaurant’s flagship has been located at the intersection of...
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
Philadelphia police identify child known as the 'Boy in the Box' as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
"This announcement only closes one chapter in this little boy's story while opening up a new one. This is still an active homicide investigation and we still need the public's help in filling in this child's life story," Outlaw said.
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10
Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Two music legends will be sharing the stage for one night only at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in Collingswood, NJ May 12th, 2023 – presale code
We have the brand new Temptations & the Four Tops presale password 😀 While this limited time presale offer is going on, you’ll have the chance to get The Temptations & the Four Tops performance tickets in advance of anyone else!. You owe it to yourself, your friends...
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
Shore News Network
120K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0