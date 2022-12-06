If you’re tired of rolling the dice and coming up empty in the Powerball lottery, there’s a more attainable and smaller prize available in New Jersey. The New Jersey Pick 6 lottery has now climbed to a $2.2 million jackpot. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million. The Pick 6 is one in 14 million. The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, December 8, produced seven winners matching five out of the six white balls drawn. One of those players had the 10X multiplier winning $8,830, while six others took home winnings totaling $13,245. The Multiplier is The post New Jersey’s Pick 6 Lottery jackpot climbs to $2.2 million appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO