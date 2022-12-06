ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in North Jersey

ROCKAWAY, NJ – A winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Wednesday’s Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing, the New Jersey Lottery Commission has confirmed. One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Wednesday, December 7, drawing.  The winning numbers were: 05, 12, 21, 30 and 34 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #99, 25 West Main St., Rockaway in Morris County. The post $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s Pick 6 Lottery jackpot climbs to $2.2 million

If you’re tired of rolling the dice and coming up empty in the Powerball lottery, there’s a more attainable and smaller prize available in New Jersey. The New Jersey Pick 6 lottery has now climbed to a $2.2 million jackpot. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million. The Pick 6 is one in 14 million. The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, December 8, produced seven winners matching five out of the six white balls drawn. One of those players had the 10X multiplier winning $8,830, while six others took home winnings totaling $13,245. The Multiplier is The post New Jersey’s Pick 6 Lottery jackpot climbs to $2.2 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
INDIANA, PA
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
