Regina Saddler
3d ago
We have to be so careful who we are calling friend, most of the time there are red flags and we brush them off.
Shore News Network
4d ago
This was in Howell Michigan. We apologize for it showing in the Howell NJ feed.
Seaside Heights, NJ man sentenced for death of woman found in hotel room
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A borough man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for the death of a 29-year-old woman in 2021. Gerardo Ruiz, 51, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison as a result of his guilty plea this September to aggravated manslaughter. On the morning of...
Woman Who Died With Support Dog in Galloway Twp., NJ, Condo Fire Identified
A woman who died in a fire in her Galloway Township condo development has been identified. Terri Holcombe, 53, died early on October 29th with her emotional support dog, Frauline, in a fire that swept through the Apache Court Apartments. Galloway Township Police have said that the woman's remains were...
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
26-year-old woman strangled after being followed into Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an attack against a 26-year-old woman inside an apartment building near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights Tuesday night. Police said the unknown male suspect followed the woman inside the apartment building and, from behind, strangled her. The incident happened at around 11:30 pm. The woman was entering her own apartment when the attack took place. Video surveillance shows the man following the woman down the street before entering the building behind her. Police have released a photo of the suspect. At this time, The post 26-year-old woman strangled after being followed into Brooklyn apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities Seek Public's Help In Shooting That Left Jersey Shore Man Dead In His Car
Authorities in Monmouth County seek the public's help in a shooting that took place in the fall. A 26-year-old Neptune Township man was fatally shot in his car.On Oct. 6, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of …
Asbury Park Man, 75, Killed In Crash On Garden State Parkway
A 75-year-old man from Asbury Park was killed in a single-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. Francis Pescatore was driving an Infiniti passenger car south in the express lanes at 1:11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in Holmdel, according to New Jersey State Police. In the area...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Ocean County Man Sentenced For Murder At Seaside Motel
SEASIDE HEIGHTS – A Seaside Heights man has been sentenced to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for killing a woman just before he overdosed on drugs. Gerardo Ruiz, 51, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights.
Woman found with self-inflicted stab wounds after apparent arson at NJ home: sources
When firefighters arrived at a New Jersey house fire Wednesday morning, sources told WCBS 880 they discovered the homeowner in the basement with four self-inflicted stab wounds.
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes in Holmdel Township at 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.One of two lanes were blocked north of Exit 116, 511nj.org repo…
YAHOO!
'Crusted in feces': Brick animal hoarding suspects out of jail after tales of home filth
TOMS RIVER - A judge Thursday ordered two Brick women freed from the Ocean County Jail, despite an impassioned plea from a prosecutor who alleged they endangered 183 lives in their home — that of 182 animals encrusted in feces and a 16-year-old girl who faced ridicule for going to school smelling of urine and excrement.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Women from Brick, NJ house of child/animal horrors released from jail
BRICK — The two women whose home was condemned after 180 dogs and cats were removed from the deplorable conditions inside were released from custody Thursday afternoon with a number of restrictions and requirements in place. The animals, meanwhile, move closer to adoption. The conditions imposed on Aimee Lonczak...
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
Owner Of Bergen Spray Tanning Business Receives $760,000 Settlement In Rear-End Crash
UPDATE: The owner of a popular Bergen County spray-tanning business has reportedly received a $760,000 settlement stemming from a chain-reaction crash.Mary Kathlynne Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on April 29, 2017 when her vehicle was struck from behind, the …
Hot Coffee Thrown In Face Of Jersey School Security Guard By Woman Being Asked To Leave
A Jersey City school security guard had hot coffee thrown in his face by a woman being asked to leave the premises on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said. The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. at Public School No. 23 on Romain Avenue, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The security guard...
Queens man charged after 45 dogs rescued from filthy, deplorable conditions
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man has been charged with failure to properly care for animals after police and animal control personnel found 45 dogs and puppies inside his Broad Channel home living in unhealthy and unsanitary conditions. Related News: Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie “Animals are voiceless members of our community who deserve proper care and sustenance. In my time as the District Attorney, I have seen far too many cases of cruelty to these sentient beings, who feel pain and suffer distress much in the The post Queens man charged after 45 dogs rescued from filthy, deplorable conditions appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating Queens stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing to investigate a November 29th stabbing incident in Queens. Today, the NYPD released a video of the suspect wanted in the incident. According to police, at around 6:30 pm, the unknown suspect approached the victim, stabbing him twice in the torso before fleeing the scene. Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. The post NYPD investigating Queens stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mom, son lured estranged father to NJ town to steal his car
A 55-year-old woman who was upset with her divorce settlement has been arrested — along with her 20-year-old son — after they allegedly lured her estranged husband (and the son’s dad) to a Bergen County parking lot.
wrnjradio.com
2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
