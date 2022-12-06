NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an attack against a 26-year-old woman inside an apartment building near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights Tuesday night. Police said the unknown male suspect followed the woman inside the apartment building and, from behind, strangled her. The incident happened at around 11:30 pm. The woman was entering her own apartment when the attack took place. Video surveillance shows the man following the woman down the street before entering the building behind her. Police have released a photo of the suspect. At this time, The post 26-year-old woman strangled after being followed into Brooklyn apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO