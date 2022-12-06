ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
kyle adams
3d ago

But we call them the lakewood community? These people do what they want and act like its their world and we are just here. We dont seperate ourselves from them They seperate themselves from us. So whos the racists

Judy Johnson
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 they a joke fours ago. give that man a promotion and let that alone because left of to the real crooks they wouldn't be happy until he was crucified.

Betsy Gilmartin
3d ago

Get ready cuz those people are going to take over Ocean County in about 10 years, it's sad to think that people that have grown up here are going to have to move cuz if you think for one minute they want to be your friends you will be sadly mistaken.

Shore News Network

Student stabbed during fight at Cross Street yeshiva in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A 15-year-old student at a Lakewood Yeshiva was stabbed during a fight reportedly by another student and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition last night. The young male was rushed to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment. According to reports, the teen was stabbed in the abdomen by his attacker during a fight at the school. The stabbing happened at a Yeshiva on Cross Street at around 5 pm. Police have identified a suspect but have not released any further information on the attack. It is reported that the attacker was another teen and is The post Student stabbed during fight at Cross Street yeshiva in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Young Bachur Stabbed in Lakewood [UPDATED] [PHOTOS]

A young Bachur was stabbed in Lakewood moments ago. The incident happened at a Yeshiva. According to preliminary information we received from officials, the Bachur, said to be 15, was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight, and is reportedly in serious condition. Hatzolah is transporting the victim to JSUMC.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

My Shabbos Family: From Thursday packing, to Shabbos tables

My Shabbos Family: From Thursday packing, to Shabbos tables. For Chaim, one of 200 + volunteers who unload pallets of food on Thursday nights, this isn’t just a nice chesed, but a vocation. “There’s something special about packing for My Shabbos Family and Tomchei Shabbos,” Chaim announces. “Everyone who...
HOWELL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Vaad Kashrus Mehadrin (VKM) Taking On New Lakewood Establishments

[COMMUNICATED] In the short time since its inception, Vaad Kashrus Mehadrin has B’siyatta D’shmaya grown into a well respected, trusted and reliable Hashgacha throughout the tri-state and neighboring areas. With the unwavering support of Harav Noach Isaac Oelbaum shlita, and masterful guidance of Harav Elya Brudny shlita, Vaad...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Long Island Police, Family Not Giving Up Hope in Unsolved Murder of New Jersey Man

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY – Family members of Danie Philistin aren’t giving up in the cold case to bring his murderer to justice. Over a year and a half ago, he was shot and killed after trying to help a friend. His killer remains free to this day. During a press conference, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Homicide Squad detectives were joined by the mother of a homicide victim to ask the public for assistance in bringing his killer to justice. On July 17, 2021, Danie Philistin attended a house party at 31 Gordon Ave. in West Babylon. The post Long Island Police, Family Not Giving Up Hope in Unsolved Murder of New Jersey Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST BABYLON, NY
92.7 WOBM

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Leaders of at least 4 N.J. mosques say their congregations are being harassed

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The leaders of at least four mosques in New Jersey say they are being harassed. Surveillance video captured a truck displaying anti-Muslim messages driving by their congregations on a recent Saturday. The truck with a moving anti-Muslim billboard is the focus of an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Multiple videos from mosques in Piscataway, Edison, North Brunswick and Fords show the truck circling their properties on Saturday, Nov. 26. The images on the truck are from the Nov. 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India that were carried out by an Islamist terrorist organization from Pakistan. "The truck did visit the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
News Transcript

28-acre farm at Marlboro-Freehold Township border to be preserved

MARLBORO — Mayor Jonathan Hornik has announced that officials have preserved the Van Mater farm on Route 79 in Marlboro, expanding the inventory of preserved lands by. The property at 151 S. Main St. (Route 79), Marlboro, is at the border of Marlboro and Freehold Township. Hornik said 26 acres of the tract are in Marlboro and 2 acres of the parcel are in Freehold Township.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 7

The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 16 at 7:36 p.m., a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., reported that an unknown individual removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at a Wilson Avenue property. Patrolman William Dutton handled the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
