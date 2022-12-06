ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Will Ferrell Produce ‘Dead to Me’? The Netflix Series Has Several Famous Producers

By Lauren Anderson
 4 days ago

Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate worked together on Anchorman and, more recently, were both involved in the Netflix series Dead to Me . Find out how Ferrell is involved with the project. Plus, discover the other famous names who worked behind the scenes to make the Netflix drama happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGmWV_0jZE5FY400
Christina Applegate, Will Ferrell, and Linda Cardellini | Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Will Ferrell’s production company is involved with ‘Dead to Me’

Liz Feldman created the Netflix series and is also an executive producer. She works alongside Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum under the label Gloria Sanchez Productions. The company has also produced movies like Booksmart , Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar , and the recently released Spirited .

Adam McKay is also a producer on ‘Dead to Me’

Film director Adam McKay, who released the Netlfix movie Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is another producer on Dead to Me . If you’re a fan of McKay, you can look forward to his upcoming miniseries Kings of America .

‘Big Mouth’ voice actor Jessi Klein produced ‘Dead to Me’ too

Jessi Klein is also credited as a producer on the popular Netflix series. The writer, producer, and voice actor known for voicing Jessi Glaser in Nick Kroll’s Netlix series Big Mouth is a co-executive producer on Dead to Me . Klein has several other producing credits on comedy projects like I Love That for You , Big Mouth , and Inside Amy Schumer .

‘The Shrink Next Door’ executive producer Jessica Elbaum also worked on ‘Dead to Me’

The Shrink Next Door , the true story of Marty Markowitz (Ferrell) and Dr. Herschkopf (Paul Rudd), was executive produced by Jessica Elbaum. She also served as the executive producer on Dead to Me . Elbaum’s other well-known projects include Spirited , The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window , and Hustlers .

Voice actor Dan Dietz is another producer on the Netflix series

Dan Dietz is credited with roles in TV shows like Get Backers , Petite Princess Yucie , Zaion: I Wish You Were Here , and Dai-Guard . He’s also a co-executive producer on Dead to Me . Dietz’s other producing credits include The Act, Westworld , and Bull.

‘Dead to Me’ producers also include ‘Six Feet Under’ writer Kate Robin and more

Kate Robin, who previously worked as a writer and producer on the HBO series Six Feet Under starring Michael C. Hall, is a writer and consulting producer on Feldman’s Netflix series. Robin’s other producing credits include One Mississippi, The Affair, and Spring/Fall .

RELATED: What Happens to Judy in ‘Dead to Me’? Creator Liz Feldman Explains

In addition to all of the people mentioned above, Dead to Me ‘s production team also includes:

  • Peter Chomsky (Producer)
  • Buddy Enright (Unit production manager)
  • Alex M. Langenfeld (Associate producer)
  • Amy York Rubin (Co-executive producer)

Watch all three seasons of Dead to Me on Netflix .

