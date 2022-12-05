Read full article on original website
This Fearless Stoat Takes Down a Rabbit Ten Times Its Size
Respect to this stoat! This ambitious little predator is willing to take on a much bigger animal – and win. Stoats are small mammals found over a wide geographic range that takes in large areas of North America, Europe and Asia. Their preferred habitats are cooler and they are able to swap their darker coat for a white one in the winter months. This is used in fur coats as the highly prized “ermine”.
Oldest known galaxies spotted by James Webb Space Telescope
A group of international astronomers has used data from the James Webb Space Telescope to report the discovery of the earliest galaxies confirmed to date. In work, which NASA noted has not yet been peer-reviewed, the scientists found that the light from these galaxies has taken more than 13.4 billion years to reach Earth because the galaxies date back to fewer than 400 million years after the Big Bang. Previous data from Webb had provided candidates for infant galaxies and the targets have been confirmed by obtaining spectroscopic observations. Those observations revealed characteristic and distinctive patterns in the light emitted from the faint galaxies. Using observations...
Do Venus Fly Traps Eat Hornets?
Venus fly traps are some of the most interesting plants in the U.S. They’re only found in a small section on the East Coast, but their most interesting trait is that they’re carnivorous. They can eat many different types of insects and more. Does that mean that Venus fly traps eat hornets?
Amazing Footage Captures a Bald Eagle Battling Canadian Geese In Slow Motion
Amazing Footage Captures a Bald Eagle Battling Canadian Geese In Slow Motion. When we think of birds that “rule” the skies, a few species come to mind. Famous examples include the bald eagle, falcons, and hawks, but there is one bird that most of us have heard of and are terrified of: Canadian geese! In a video clip released online, we get to see just how scary a group of geese can be, even for one of the top flying predators in the world!
The 10 Best Books About Trains Available Today
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. As a train lover, it is hard to resist anything to do with trains. There is a high chance that...
Massive Crocodile Caught Sunbathing and Flashing Its Teeth On a Popular Tourist Beach
Massive Crocodile Caught Sunbathing and Flashing Its Teeth On a Popular Tourist Beach. Crocodiles are universally known as the largest reptiles on the planet, so most people know to stay far away from them. Generally, that looks like avoiding lakes and bodies of water in southern Florida (for anyone that lives in the US, at least), but did you know that it isn’t just freshwater that you have to be wary of? As one video shows us, the beaches of Mexico have some extremely dangerous reptiles lurking!
Watch Four Killer Whales Work in Perfect Harmony To ‘Wave Wash’ a Seal
Watch Four Killer Whales Work in Perfect Harmony To 'Wave Wash' a Seal. Will this seal survive an attack by four killer whales? Get ready to see a heart-stopping, awe-inspiring video showing nature in one of its finest moments. The professionally shot video captures a pod of four killer whales in Antarctica, working together to catch a large, angry seal.
6 Different Unhappy Guinea Pig Noises Owners Should Know About
6 Different Unhappy Guinea Pig Noises Owners Should Know About. Not all noises that your guinea pig makes are an indication that they are happy. Instead, it is a way that your guinea pig can communicate to you that they are not feeling too well. As prey animals, guinea pigs can become unhappy quite easily. This is especially true if their needs are not being met in terms of their care, diet, and environment.
Can Dogs Eat Takis
Takis are a very popular Mexican-style snack that makes your mouth tingle with spice and heat. They are certainly delicious, but can dogs eat Takis too? After all, they’re just corn-based chips, right? Nope. Unfortunately, no matter how hard your dog begs feeding them fiery Takis is a bad idea.
See Two Bull Moose Have an Epic Battle in A Suburban Driveway
See Two Bull Moose Have an Epic Battle in A Suburban Driveway. In the far northern reaches of North America, one member of the deer family reigns supreme: the moose! Although people don’t often realize moose actually belong to the deer family, they most assuredly are. Even more, they are the largest global members of the deer family and can grow to truly impressive sizes! Watching a moose up close might be amazing, but seeing two moose looking to fight? That’s something that can go viral! This clip shows us that moose are wild animals, but they can sometimes end up in our front yards.
Why Do Dogs Eat Rocks?
We all love our dogs, but they can also be frustrating in so many ways. Some of their odd behaviors can make us panic and question their intelligence!. In the case of eating rocks, their behavior can also be incredibly dangerous. You’d think they’d know better, and most dogs do — so why do some dogs eat rocks?
False Morel Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
If you’re interested in the wonderful world of foraging edible mushrooms, you may be familiar with the delicious and unique-looking morel mushrooms. However, look-alikes exist – aptly named false morels – that can trick the untrained eye into thinking you’ve found a true morel. So, in...
Discover 10 Blue Birds in Ohio
The United States is home to a variety of birds in all shades of blue, from indigo to slate and sky blue to midnight. A great number of these beauties inhabit Ohio. They live in forests, backyards, parks, and along coastlines, thriving in the thick understory and visiting bird feeders. Do you see a colorful bird you need help identifying? Use this handy guide for the ten most common blue birds in Ohio. Discover how to identify them, where they live, and how they behave.
Watch a Killer Whale Nearly Launch a Dolphin as They Both Soar Through the Air
Watch a Killer Whale Nearly Launch a Dolphin as They Both Soar Through the Air. Get ready to see a humongous killer whale hunting a dolphin. This short 13-second video shows a killer whale doing what they do best, hunting. The craziest part? The whale and dolphin come within a...
Meet Louie: The 132-Year-Old Lobster That Lived in a Clam Bar Before His Miraculous Escape
Meet Louie: The 132-Year-Old Lobster That Lived in a Clam Bar Before His Miraculous Escape. If you think you’ve had a long day, consider the story of Louie, a 132-year-old lobster that lived in a clam bar for twenty years before his miraculous escape! This incredible creature was released into the open ocean by his friends at the seafood restaurant and it’s an inspiring tale that reminds us of our responsibility to protect the planet. Let’s dive in and learn more about this amazing lobster’s extraordinary journey.
