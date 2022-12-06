Read full article on original website
Related
cascadebusnews.com
Home for the Holidays Adoption Special
(Photo | Courtesy of Humane Society of Central Oregon) At this time of year, our hope is for all of our animals to find a loving home for the holidays. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee by 50% for dogs and cats over six months, and all small animals through Saturday, December 24 at 2pm.
kwso.org
Christmas NDN Night Out – Dec. 19th
Warm Springs Recreation invites the community, dancers and drums to Christmas NDN Night Out on Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck at 5:15, so bring a dish to share if you can. The festivities start at 6 – social dancing, drummer’s jam, raffles, prizes...
kwso.org
November Fitness Challenge Awards
The recent reopening of the Warm Springs Community Center made it possible for the Recreation Program to hold its November Fitness Challenge and offer bonus fitness opportunities in the building for participants. Throughout November they held various walks, like the poker walk, Kotnum Kick, Turkey Trot and others. They also did things like the no sugar challenge, daily sit-ups, daily pushups, and gave double point opportunities on certain days for Noon Volleyball, noon basketball and other exercise opportunities. The recreation Department will be holding an awards luncheon and announce the results next week. All November Fitness Challenge participants are welcome to attend the luncheon on Tuesday December 13th at noon at the Community Center.
KTVZ
Redmond propane co. doubles staff to deal with spike in demand
Redmond-based CoEnergy Propane says it's doubled its staff and working long hours but still has an eight-week backlog for propane deliveries due to a jump in demand as customers switch providers. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis
After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine
A reported serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 between Sunriver and La Pine amid snowfall in the area, authorities said. The post Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Brace yourself for a snowy weekend
We're seeing this weather system move quickly into the region and can expect snow to start falling by around 4 p.m. Friday. Winds are coming out of the south, with gusts as high as 25 mph, and will likely make our temperatures feel colder than they are. Friday's highs are...
kwso.org
“Bear Grease” The Musical – Dec. 20th
The touring show, “Bear Grease the Musical”, will make a stop at the Madras Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 6pm. With an all-Indigenous cast, Bear Grease combines hip-hop, parody, improv, and freestyle for an Indigenized musical-theatre production that offers a new historical perspective. You can...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of December 11-17
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of December 11-17. Stevens Rd Sewer Line Installation (Bend Area) – Installation of a sewer line crossing will be occurring on Stevens Road between SE 27th Street and Ward Road. Traffic Information – Stevens Road...
bendsource.com
The Rent is Too Damn High and Getting Higher
Bend's fair market rent rose by 37.4% from 2019 to 2023, making it the ninth-largest increase in rent among small metros in the United States. The Consumer Price Index shows rents across the country have risen by 24.1% since 2019, the fastest pace since the 1980s. A study from Construction Coverage lays the blame on an increased demand for housing while supply remains constrained, and that rental prices are still increasing as housing prices stabilize.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns
The Bend City Council has given preliminary approval to the Gateway North development that will include a new Costco with a gas station. The approval comes after some contention last month over a key sticking point — parking spaces. The Gateway North development would be located between Robal Lane...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
KTVZ
Get ready for snow!!
We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, we see a 30...
Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond’s price falls to $453,000
Central Oregon’s real estate market has been on a bit of a roller-coaster this year, and the November figures out Thursday from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group shows the impacts of inflation, recession fears, up-and-down mortgage interest rates and other national and local factors. The post Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond’s price falls to $453,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville pastor's specially made guitar stolen
Ron Hemphill was shocked when his new double-neck guitar was stolen from his church sanctuary after the local Christmas paradeRon Hemphill has a tendency, as a musician, to walk past his gear and just glance at it. On a recent Saturday evening, not long after a local Christmas parade, he didn't expect his habit to reveal anything out of the ordinary. But it was gone! "I looked up and said, 'Where's my guitar?'" he recalled. Shock overtook his senses. "I actually didn't know what to think. I was just totally overwhelmed with it, because it was just right there."...
Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district
Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office turns illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer with donation
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.
Bend city councilors OK mandatory Home Energy Score for home sellers; revised new Costco site plan gets nod
After hearing some criticism from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors and a mix of views during a public hearing, Bend city councilors moved ahead Wednesday night with plans to enact a required Home Energy Score preparation when homes are sold, starting next July 1. The post Bend city councilors OK mandatory Home Energy Score for home sellers; revised new Costco site plan gets nod appeared first on KTVZ.
New details emerge in Bend Safeway shooting; police release video footage, 398 pages of documents
The 20-year-old gunman who opened fire inside an east Bend Safeway in August was wielding a rifle and shotgun and wearing a tactical vest, a green satchel filled with ammunition around his waist and a black shirt that spelled “HURT” across the chest, police records show. Bend police...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ House demolition marks beginning of Wilson Ave. and 15th Street roundabout
A house in southeast Bend was torn down Tuesday to make way for a new roundabout at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street in Bend. For those who travel through the intersection every day, the changes are dramatic. The home removal marks the beginning of the second phase...
Comments / 1