FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oakland Press
Case advances against man charged with killing co-worker in Pontiac
The case against a man charged with fatally shooting his coworker has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Dec. 9, Judge Sheila Miller Martin — a visiting judge for 50th District Court — determined there was probable cause to bind over the case against Nathanial Ebarra for a fatal shooting last summer.
Suspect in 2-tone Escape sought by police for shooting on Fenkell in Detroit [PHOTO+VIDEO]
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tip from the public to identify and locate a vehicle, after a passenger inside of it shot and injured a man in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
The Oakland Press
Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed
Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
The Oakland Press
Suspect in reported ‘stranger danger’ incident ID’d
Farmington Hills police have identified a man involved in what had been described as a “stranger danger” incident on Dec. 7, and don’t believe criminal activity was involved. On Dec. 8, the parents of a 12-year-old girl told police a man had approached their daughter at the...
Detroit man believed to have stabbed girlfriend 75 times faces felony murder charges
After allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 75 times and setting fire to her condo in February, a 28-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for first-degree murder in a Macomb County court.
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac
The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
Video shows police chase, crash & arrest of armed robbery suspect in Southfield
Southfield police released dashcam and bodycam video of a chase, crash and arrest of an armed robbery suspect from last week.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
Westland police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Westland police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 73-year-old man who is reportedly in need of medication.
The Oakland Press
Southfield man arrested in connection with carjacking, armed robbery at Dunkin Donuts
A 20-year-old Southfield man is facing charges for allegedly taking a person’s car at gunpoint and then holding up a Dunkin Donuts store on Telegraph Road. Jamie Fahim Cole, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Dec. 3 incident. According to police, the carjacking was reported at around 7:40 p.m. and allegedly happened near Lahser and Eight Mile roads.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
The Oakland Press
Missing Pontiac teen found safe
The 15-year-old Pontiac girl reported missing this week has been found and is back with her family, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s officials. The girl had not been seen by her family since leaving home on Dec. 3 and police issued an alert Wednesday. Karen Rodriguez returned home this...
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
abc12.com
Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hit-and-run driver was arrested for intentionally running down his own family members Wednesday night in Detroit. The suspect turned himself in quickly afterward - but leaves a family heartbroken. Bridget Gaither was crossing the street with her four children trying to get away from her...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk
PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Escapee from Wayne County Jail captured at home of his domestic assault victim after brief manhunt
A man who escaped through a window at the Wayne County Jail on Wednesday evening is back in custody after he was caught at the home of his domestic assault victim almost three hours later, police said.
