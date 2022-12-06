ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

The Oakland Press

Case advances against man charged with killing co-worker in Pontiac

The case against a man charged with fatally shooting his coworker has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Dec. 9, Judge Sheila Miller Martin — a visiting judge for 50th District Court — determined there was probable cause to bind over the case against Nathanial Ebarra for a fatal shooting last summer.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed

Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Suspect in reported ‘stranger danger’ incident ID’d

Farmington Hills police have identified a man involved in what had been described as a “stranger danger” incident on Dec. 7, and don’t believe criminal activity was involved. On Dec. 8, the parents of a 12-year-old girl told police a man had approached their daughter at the...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac

The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
LIVONIA, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield man arrested in connection with carjacking, armed robbery at Dunkin Donuts

A 20-year-old Southfield man is facing charges for allegedly taking a person’s car at gunpoint and then holding up a Dunkin Donuts store on Telegraph Road. Jamie Fahim Cole, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Dec. 3 incident. According to police, the carjacking was reported at around 7:40 p.m. and allegedly happened near Lahser and Eight Mile roads.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Missing Pontiac teen found safe

The 15-year-old Pontiac girl reported missing this week has been found and is back with her family, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s officials. The girl had not been seen by her family since leaving home on Dec. 3 and police issued an alert Wednesday. Karen Rodriguez returned home this...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk

PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PONTIAC, MI

