Flint, MI

New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint

Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
Sheldon Neeley is sworn in for second term as Mayor of Flint

Flint, MI–Sheldon Neeley was sworn in as mayor of the City of Flint on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 following his victory in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Flint residents as well as friends and family of the mayor gathered at Flint City Hall to watch Neeley get sworn in for his second term.
Flint Schools to host literacy night for families

Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) will be hosting a Family Literacy Night at the Flint Farmers’ Market on Dec. 8, 2022. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and include a poetry slam featuring guest presenters, more than 1,000 free books and literacy-focused activities for scholars of all grade levels.
Here’s what happened at the Nov. 28 Flint City Council meeting

Flint, MI–Flint City Council postponed a funding resolution for the city’s Office of Public Health and approved several major street projects for spring 2023 among other decisions at their Nov. 28 meeting. Here’s a breakdown of the council’s most recent actions:. Postponed resolution on funding the...
Hundreds of Santas run through downtown Flint

Flint, MI—The lyrics of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” came to life this weekend as hundreds of Santas, clad in hats, beards and all, hightailed it around downtown Flint for the 13th Annual Santa Run hosted by the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Trial date set for City of Flint vs. Eric Mays

Flint, MI–Flint City Councilman Eric Mays made his initial appearance at the 67th District Court of Genesee County on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, after being sued by the City of Flint for disorderly conduct. After both sides presented their initial arguments, a jury trial date was set for Jan....
UM-Flint launches guaranteed admission program

Flint, MI—University of Michigan-Flint officials hope to bolster enrollment through a new program that guarantees admission to eligible transfer students with certain associate degrees. Under the new program, instead of using cumulative grade point average (GPA) as a criterion for admission, qualified transfer students now need only an associate...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in December

Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout December 2022 the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. This month, the pantries’ produce includes apples, oranges, carrots, hard squash, potatoes and onions.
Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in December

Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) continues to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout December 2022. Below is the schedule for the clinics, and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for people ages 6 months or older unless stated otherwise. Alternatively, people can make...
Here’s how Flint Community Schools is allocating COVID relief funds

Flint, MI—Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Flint Community Schools (FCS) has received multiple rounds of federal relief funding, and the Board of Education recently authorized millions of dollars in spending with its third installment. The funding is known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, and is...
Flint’s compost collection set to end for the year

Flint, MI — According to a City of Flint press release, compost collection will end Dec. 2, 2022 and begin again in April 2023. As a reminder, the release noted, residents are required to rake and bag their leaves in paper yard waste for curbside collection on weekly trash days. While the city will collect leaves that “fall naturally” into the street from city-owned trees between the curb and sidewalk, that clean up “should not be mistaken as an option to replace the leaf-bagging requirement.”
