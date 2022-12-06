Read full article on original website
WSET
Nutcrackers, Ornaments, and Persian Rugs! Find It All at Persian Rugs and More
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Persian Rugs and More has something for everyone inside its doors. You'll find beautiful rugs. But now they've got amazing Christmas décor as well too! Emily got to see all the beautiful pieces that could be part of your home.
wfxrtv.com
Holiday festivities arrive at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Santa’s sleigh has arrived early at the River Ridge Mall and the holiday spirit is in the air. River Ridge Mall kicks off this year’s Delightfully Campaign. They say this season welcomes a new Santa set, a $600 prize, and a series of performers.
WDBJ7.com
Salem Museum Hosts Several Holiday Events
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives from the Salem Museum joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the events coming up you and your family can enjoy at the Museum this month, including a program called Home Alive in ‘45. This...
WSLS
Organizers prepare for 17th annual Johnny Casa Run/Walk
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the seventeeth annual Johnny CASA 5miler - 5K walk/run. This family focused event offers a choice of a 5 mile run, 3.1 mile run, or 3.1 mile walk race option offering everyone a course they can participate in. The race will be held in uptown Rocky Mount on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with an 9:00 AM start. The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center’s services.
WDBJ7.com
A Holiday Concert for the Human Family
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’re invited to a special holiday concert that celebrates conversation across differences and reconciliation with the goal of bringing folks together from all walks of life around a common purpose to share and celebrate music and the message of togetherness. The Rev. Marisa Sifontes, from...
WSLS
Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant releases cookbook with customer favorites
ROANOKE, Va. – You could soon have some of your favorite dishes from a beloved Roanoke restaurant in your kitchen. Butch Craft put her heart and soul into the Roanoker Restaurant. Now, she’s paying homage to 81 years of the restaurant, after its unexpected closure in late May.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Sweets by Shaneice
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday is for those with a sweet tooth. On the corner of Cambel and 5th Street near downtown Roanoke, you will find a bakery...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
WDBJ7.com
Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10
Christmas events in the Roanoke ValleyPhoto byWallpaper screenshot. There are still plenty of holiday activities in Roanoke and surrounding areas for those who are interested and quite a few of them are taking place this Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10.
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
WSLS
Warm Springs Pools at the Omni Homestead Resort set to reopen on Dec. 17
HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Christmas at the Homestead Resort just got a little bit warmer. The Warm Springs Pools have been closed since 2017 for a rehabilitation project, as we reported. The project was delayed for nearly two years because of the pandemic but got back on track earlier this year.
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
wakg.com
Danville Parks and Rec Reveal New Concept Designs for Three City Parks
Last night the Danville City Council saw a presentation on conceptual designs for three city parks. The three conceptual designs were for Coates, Doyel Thomas, and Pumpkin Creek Parks. The designs presented had gone through a resident led design process where residents near the parks have expressed what they’d like to see in the parks.
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas parade downtown road closures, parking information
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday. View your parking options here. · Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.
WSLS
Lynchburg Monument Troops Rally veteran organizer receives national recognition
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Steve Bozeman, who was once in the Marine Corps, will be at the same spot on every Friday at noon. Bozeman organizes one of the longest-standing troop rallies in America. Every Friday from noon to 1 p.m., anywhere between 50-100 veterans gather at Monument Terrace. The...
Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer
Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
WSLS
Annual Teddy Bear Toss slated for Saturday’s Rail Yard Dawgs game against Birmingham
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs are off to a great start to this year’s campaign, currently third in the standings, but that’s just one reason to get to the Berglund Center Saturday night. The other reason is one of the best reasons to go to...
WSLS
Appomattox manufacturing company creates 130 new jobs in former Thomasville Furniture plant
APPOMATTOX, Va. – The whirring of machines and clanging of metal is sparking new life in Appomattox. On Friday, Virginia MetalFab — a local manufacturing company— announced a $9 million expansion creating 130 new jobs. The company is moving into the former Thomasville Furniture plant. Governor Glenn...
Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect
Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
