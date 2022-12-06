No coach, no problem for Michigan State's elite club softball team

At the College Football Awards Thursday night, Rutgers' Adam Korsak was given the Ray Guy Award over Michigan State's sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer.The award is handed out annually to the nation's best punter, selected by the Augusta Sports Council. Korsak had a strong season, earning a bevy of accolades around the conference and the nation. He averaged 44-yards per punt on the season, collecting a total of 3,297 punting yards. Baringer added another stellar season to his belt in 2022, sporting a national-leading 49-yard average per punt. He's the first Spartan since Mike Sadler to lead the conference in punting. That 49-yard average is the second-best single-season record in Big Ten history and the best in Michigan State history. Baringer won Big Ten Punter of the Year and made first-team appearances on the All-Big Ten team and the AP's midseason All-American team. He wraps up his career with a 46-yard average, which ranks No. 1 in the history of the conference. Baringer totaled 7,406 punting yards in his time at MSU, with his longest punt being 78-yards.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO