Chester County, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture

1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School Atmosphere

You know you're in a classic, American restaurant when they serve you freshly baked bread and whipped butter almost immediately after being seated. The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar appears as a historic home in the midst of a corporate center. It feels a little bit out of place, but the house was actually there before everything else. The restaurant resides in the former home of the Clymer family, which farmed the land that eventually became Greenfield Corporate Center. Their restaurant sits right off of William Penn Way and is hard to miss, especially these days with holiday decor lighting up the place.
LANCASTER, PA
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

