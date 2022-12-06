Read full article on original website
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
Philadelphia Premium Outlets Augments Seasonal Shopping Appeal with Dec. 10 Party
Philadelphia Premium Outlets is hosting a Dec. 10 onsite holiday event. As if its shopping opportunities aren’t enough, The Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Limerick, is adding another reason to stop by this weekend. Its 2022 holiday celebration takes place Dec. 10 from 1–3 PM. The afternoon, with appeal to...
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: New Build Home with Popular Aurora Floor Plan in Spring City
A beautiful new build with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. Part of the Magnolia Reserve, winner of two “Best in PA Living” awards, including “Community of the Year”, this farmhouse-style residence with the ever-popular Aurora floor plan is located on an excellent, 0.41-acre walk-out homesite.
Washington Post: For Elverson Woman, Advent Calendars Make December More Special
Stephanie Ruby, of Elverson, is more than happy to indulge in the advent calendar trend that has been growing dramatically over the last several years, writes Maura Judkis for The Washington Post.
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today.
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
All aboard: Restaurant opens in former Bryn Mawr freight station
It took more than two years to open, but the Pullman Restaurant and Bar is moving full steam ahead. Located in Bryn Mawr, the restaurant is modeled after Pullman-brand luxury dining cars during the heyday of train travel.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
Barb and Brian Riley.Photo byThe Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova. To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
This Bucks County Choir Group Just Performed at One of the Most Famous Churches in the Country
The concert took place in a perfect setting for the holidays.Photo byiStock. A choir group from a Bucks County high school just performed a Christmas concert in one of the country’s most famous churches.
This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition
A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays. Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.
This West Chester Shop Is One of Region’s Best Board Game Stores
If you, friends, or family are a fan of playing games, one of the best board game stores in the Philadelphia region is The Games Keep in West Chester, write Henry Savage and Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Want to Avoid Crowds? You Can Have Your Christmas Tree Delivered from Several Chester County Farms
If you would prefer to avoid crowds while choosing your tree, there are several Chester County farms where you can get your Christmas tree delivered right to your doorstep, write Grace Dickinson and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School Atmosphere
You know you're in a classic, American restaurant when they serve you freshly baked bread and whipped butter almost immediately after being seated. The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar appears as a historic home in the midst of a corporate center. It feels a little bit out of place, but the house was actually there before everything else. The restaurant resides in the former home of the Clymer family, which farmed the land that eventually became Greenfield Corporate Center. Their restaurant sits right off of William Penn Way and is hard to miss, especially these days with holiday decor lighting up the place.
