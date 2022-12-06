You know you're in a classic, American restaurant when they serve you freshly baked bread and whipped butter almost immediately after being seated. The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar appears as a historic home in the midst of a corporate center. It feels a little bit out of place, but the house was actually there before everything else. The restaurant resides in the former home of the Clymer family, which farmed the land that eventually became Greenfield Corporate Center. Their restaurant sits right off of William Penn Way and is hard to miss, especially these days with holiday decor lighting up the place.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO