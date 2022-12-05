Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
9 Wild Mushrooms Found in Fall
One of the greatest seasons for foraging is autumn. Many plants are already bearing fruit after soaking up the warmth and moisture of the summer. The chill has not yet wiped out the wild plants, making it the best time to forage before the snow hits. And there are also a variety of mushrooms available for harvesting during this time.
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found
What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
natureworldnews.com
Preserved Ice Age Footprints Challenge Scientists’ Understanding of How and When People First Reached North America
If the preserved footprints discovered in New Mexico's Lake Otero Basin are authentically dated, it will completely change how and when humans first came to North America. A recent study calls into question the age assertion. Footprints claimed as evidence of ice age humans in North America. In New Mexico,...
ancientpages.com
There Is A Problem With The Footprints Claimed As Evidence Of Ice Age Humans In North America – Scientists Say
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The wide expanse of an ancient lakebed in New Mexico holds the preserved footprints of life that roamed millennia ago. Giant sloths and mammoths left their mark, and alongside them, signs of our human ancestors. Research published in September 2021 claimed that these footprints are "definitive evidence of human occupation of North America" during the last ice age, dating back to between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago.
natureworldnews.com
World's Oldest Meal from Animal Ancestors 500 Million Years Ago Unearthed in Russia
The world's oldest meal was found by an international team of scientists inside the gut of one of our animal ancestors in the form of a 500-million-year-old fossil, according to a new study. These animals are called Ediacara biota and are reportedly the world's oldest large organisms dating back 575 million years ago. Australian researchers found the animals ate bacteria and algae from the ocean floor.
a-z-animals.com
What is the Best Month for Mushroom Hunting?
The right mushroom season will heavily depend on the type of mushroom and your locale when you go foraging. Some locations have long seasons where mushrooms are plentiful for many months, while others will have very specific months when you’ll find a given species, another month for another species, and so on. So, let’s take a look at the best month for mushroom hunting in your basic region.
ancientpages.com
Trapped 70,000-Year-Old Artifact Reveals Hidden Information About Early Humans
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - This new study demonstrates how the creative use of unconventional research methods turned an unfortunate archaeological sampling event into a scientific success story. However, this scientific adventure was not a straightforward triumph. BLOCK OF SEDIMENT: Magnus Haaland taking a block section from a profile at...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
NEW YORK — Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert, but back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head
Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head. Over the course of history, Earth has served as a home to many ancient animals long before humans came to dominate. Most of these animals were huge with very unique features. Many such animals fell victim to extinction, but a few were able to evolve into smaller species that adapted to new habitats.
Scientists Solve 100-Year-Old Mystery About How Plants Took Root in Land
A team of scientists, led by researchers at Yale University, think they have finally figured out why land plants evolved such complex vascular systems – a mystery that has stood for roughly a century. When land plants first sprung into being roughly 500 million years ago, their vascular systems...
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Dangerous Critters Lurking Beneath Your Leaves
As if invasive plants and unpredictable weather aren’t terrible enough, gardeners also have to deal with pests, and no gardener wants these bothersome insects wreaking havoc on a bed full of fruiting harvest. Understanding which insects are hugely beneficial to plants or animals (the good), which are just baffling natural wonders (the strange), and which are detrimental to the plants we take care of (the bad) is necessary for controlling insects in the vegetable garden and household.
a-z-animals.com
When Is The 2022 Winter Solstice And What Does It Mean?
Did you know that winter solstice happens not once but twice per year? Both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres experience winter solstice at different times during the year. Furthermore, many cultures have held celebrations to commemorate the passing of this day. While winter solstice may not seem like a big deal in the United States today, it has held significance across the globe for centuries.
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Best Books About Trains Available Today
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. As a train lover, it is hard to resist anything to do with trains. There is a high chance that...
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Best Books About Chinese Mythology
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Mythology is a big part of every civilization in the world. Myths recount the tales of ancestral beings, gods, and...
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
a-z-animals.com
This Baby Owl Hearing Thunder for the First Time Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today
This Baby Owl Hearing Thunder for the First Time Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today. Can you remember when you heard thunder for the first time? Most people pay little mind when they hear a clap of thunder in the distance. For some, a loud boom coming from the sky can be understandably frightening. One unfortunate victim spooked by thunder is this adorable baby barn owl! While this fun video shows the reaction of a baby barn owl hearing thunder for the first time, there is a lot happening that you cannot see. Not only are baby barn owls incredibly cute, but they are also very interesting under those adorable feathers. This article will dive into what’s happening behind the scenes of this cute video.
a-z-animals.com
This Fearless Stoat Takes Down a Rabbit Ten Times Its Size
Respect to this stoat! This ambitious little predator is willing to take on a much bigger animal – and win. Stoats are small mammals found over a wide geographic range that takes in large areas of North America, Europe and Asia. Their preferred habitats are cooler and they are able to swap their darker coat for a white one in the winter months. This is used in fur coats as the highly prized “ermine”.
Comments / 0