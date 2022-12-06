Read full article on original website
The Flag of Japan: History, Meaning, andSymbolism
The flag of Japan has a red circle in the middle of a rectangular white banner. The official designation of this flag is Nisshoki, which literally translates to “flag of the sun.” It is also known as the Hinomaru, or “circle of the sun,” in Japan. It personifies the nation’s nickname, “Land of the Rising Sun.” The rising sun has had significant symbolic meaning since the early 7th century; however, its precise origin is unknown. In 607, official mail with the signature “from the Emperor of the rising sun” was delivered to the Chinese Emperor Yang of Sui. Continue reading below to learn more about the history of the Japanese flag!
Letter from Holy Roman Emperor written in secret code finally cracked after 5 centuries to reveal he was worried about being assassinated
French researchers have decoded a mysterious letter penned in 1547 by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V. It gives a rare insight into European history.
Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico
Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
Catacomb-style building re-emerges from the sand to reveal ancient Egyptian coffins
The multi-colored coffins showcased different design styles, photos show.
‘Striking Power’: the truth behind the broken noses of Ancient Egyptian sculptures
“Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt” examines the patterns of damage inflicted on works of art for political, religious, and criminal reasons — the results of organized campaigns of destruction. The exhibit demonstrates how the interpretation of a statue’s damage can reveal who broke it and the reason why it was destroyed. It does so by juxtaposing damaged works with undamaged ones, such as whole heads with intact inscriptions to fragmented statues.
Black, Red, and Yellow Flag: Germany Flag History, Symbolism, Meaning
Black, Red, and Yellow Flag: Germany Flag History, Symbolism, Meaning. Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is the second most populous country in Europe. Germany has a long and divided history and only became fully united in 1990. However, the red, black, and yellow flag of Germany is one of the most widely recognized flags in the world. Read on to learn all about its history, meaning, and symbolism.
Ancient Egyptian scarab discovered during middle school field trip in Israel
An ancient Egyptian scarab was discovered during a field trip to Azor, located a few miles outside of Tel Aviv, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed Wednesday.
Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands
A European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, was charged with corruption and remanded in custody on Sunday after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home. - 'Bags of cash' - The second search of an MEP's house is understood to have involved a Belgian member, since the president of the parliament, Roberta Metsola, was invited to witness the raid.
The Flag of Eswatini (Swaziland): History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The Flag of Eswatini (Swaziland): History, Meaning, and Symbolism. The name eSwatini is occasionally used in English to refer to the landlocked country of Eswatini, which is also known as the Kingdom of Eswatini. Swaziland is still a common name for it now. Although Eswatini is one of the smallest countries in Africa, it has a rich historical background. After gaining independence from the British Empire, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) adopted its own flag on October 6, 1968, to represent its freedom. Keep reading to learn more about the history, meaning, and symbolism of the flag of Eswatini!
Controversy after statue of US-trained preacher unveiled in London
LONDON— A new statue in London’s iconic Trafalgar Square has sparked an unlikely controversy. At center stage is the life of Baptist preacher John Chilembwe, a Malawian national hero. After completing a religious education in the United States, Chilembwe returned to his East African homeland, where he was...
