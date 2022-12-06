The flag of Japan has a red circle in the middle of a rectangular white banner. The official designation of this flag is Nisshoki, which literally translates to “flag of the sun.” It is also known as the Hinomaru, or “circle of the sun,” in Japan. It personifies the nation’s nickname, “Land of the Rising Sun.” The rising sun has had significant symbolic meaning since the early 7th century; however, its precise origin is unknown. In 607, official mail with the signature “from the Emperor of the rising sun” was delivered to the Chinese Emperor Yang of Sui. Continue reading below to learn more about the history of the Japanese flag!

