Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russian drone attacks hit Odesa power network
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Kosovo postpones election in ethnic-Serb-dominated north
Kosovo has postponed a local election due to be held Dec. 18 in four municipalities with a predominantly ethnic Serb population, in an effort to defuse recent tensions there that have also caused relations with neighboring Serbia to deteriorate further
Comments / 0