NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO