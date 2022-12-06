ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Elaine Pico Carbonello Heyler
3d ago

I will pray that he is found safe and sound! God bring him home!

BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family

Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Brightline Train Hits, Kills Boynton Beach Man

Man Allegedly Drove Around Lowering Gates, Was Smashed, Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach man is dead after apparently circumventing lowering train gates as a Brightline Train approached Friday evening. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Layfun Moore, Jr., of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say

A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust

Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

