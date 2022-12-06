Read full article on original website
Elaine Pico Carbonello Heyler
3d ago
I will pray that he is found safe and sound! God bring him home!
Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family
Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
Brightline Train Hits, Kills Boynton Beach Man
Man Allegedly Drove Around Lowering Gates, Was Smashed, Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach man is dead after apparently circumventing lowering train gates as a Brightline Train approached Friday evening. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Layfun Moore, Jr., of […]
Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says
Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.
WSVN-TV
Coral Springs Police officer disciplined after veering into Sunrise yard with children in it
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some children were forced to dodge danger when a Coral Springs Police cruiser veered into a front yard in Sunrise and just kept going. It was a very close call for those children and that officer. Now, his department is now taking action. The officer came...
Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say
A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
Winterfest Boat Parade Is Tonight, Expect Traffic From Fort Lauderdale To Pompano Beach
Here’s What You Need To Know If You’re Traveling From Boca Raton To The Winterfest Parade Tonight. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The annual Winterfest Boat Parade is tonight in Fort Lauderdale — a huge event that attracts mass crowds. While the Boca Raton […]
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
cw34.com
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
WSVN-TV
William Dandy Middle School placed on lockdown after reports of armed man on campus; suspect in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School has been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a man on campus armed with a gun. For Lauderdale Police arrived to William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon. According to police, they received a...
Woman Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room, Boyfriend Reportedly Missing
Marelbi Ruiz Lara was found dead in a hotel room with the door blocked by a mattress. Her son says she was staying with a boyfriend who police haven't found. Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found barricaded in a hotel room she reportedly shared with her now-missing boyfriend.
WSVN-TV
Viral video shows teacher at Pembroke Pines school moving praying student’s away with foot
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at a Pembroke Pines school ended up in trouble after she was seen in a video that went viral interrupting a Muslim prayer session. The clip, posted to TikTok earlier this week, showed the teacher disrupting a small group of Muslim students at Franklin Academy.
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
WSVN-TV
Woman convicted in fatal wrong-way wreck on Turnpike avoids jail time, frustrating victims’ family
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman convicted of killing two people in a wrong-way wreck on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade will not serve time behind bars, leaving the victims’ loved ones frustrated. Thirty-one-year-old Kritzia Lopez pleaded guilty to striking the victims’ vehicle while traveling against traffic on Sept....
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents are investigating a suspected "maritime smuggling event" on Palm Beach on Friday morning.
