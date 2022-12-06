ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Bay Road Bridge in Queensbury reopens after repairs

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Bay Road in Queensbury reopened to traffic Tuesday after an emergency bridge replacement project was completed over a stream near the intersection with Walkup Road. The bridge over an unnamed tributary of Dream Lake, located between Walkup and Moon Hill roads, closed on Mar. 30, 2022, after a portion of the metal culvert beneath it collapsed.

After those metal pipes deteriorated, the State Department of Transportation flagged the bridge for structural deficiencies. Additional requirements of the State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sparked a full bridge replacement project.

The bridge went from an eight-foot-wide culvert to a 40-foot-wide bridge. It will be freshly paved in Spring 2023, county officials said.

