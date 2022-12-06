Read full article on original website
Security guard at south Charlotte bar posed as CMPD officer for years, owner says
CHARLOTTE — The owner of a south Charlotte bar says they were duped for years by a man who worked as a security guard at the business by posing as a police officer. Earlier this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they arrested Stephen Burke Bridges, 29, for impersonating an officer using a stolen badge.
Gun pulled on SW CLT elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
Woman shot, killed in Lincolnton; suspect in custody, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in Lincolnton Wednesday, authorities said. Lincolnton police said officers were called around 11 p.m. that day to a home on North Flint Street, where they found 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward who was taken to a hospital where she died, investigators said.
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
WBTV
Pineville Police cadet arrested for assault, under investigation
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville Police Department cadet was arrested for simple assault in Charlotte, according to CMPD records. Pineville Police confirmed with WBTV that 24-year-old Chelsea Fernandez was arrested on Nov. 26 and an internal investigation is underway. Fernandez is a Basic Law Enforcement Trainee (BLET) and not...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Family Wants Accused Killers To Be Tried As Adults For Sons’ Murder
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is preparing to bury their second son killed in a shooting at a northwest Charlotte park. 18-year-old Dominic Salazar died Sunday after he was shot at Fred Alexander park back on November 15th. His adopted brother, 17-year-old Damian Gonzalez died at the scene. CMPD...
WBTV
Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop
The outage occurred after a truck tipped over near the intersection of Remount Road and Parker Drive. Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home. Claude Anthony Williams, 29, was found shot to death at his home in Kannapolis on Wednesday evening. Man denied bond after deadly Chester County...
WLBT
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning. The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m. Police...
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
WBTV
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
Man arrested in fatal shooting on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton: Police
The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.
Man dies in Kannapolis shooting; police investigating homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening. Police initially said they had opened a death investigation after the man was found around 5 p.m. that day, at a home on South Little Texas Road, off Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.
WSOC-TV
UNSOLVED: Police have new DNA evidence in Charlotte mom’s 1990 murder, attorney says
CHARLOTTE — Investigators said Kim Thomas, 32, was found inside her Cotswold home on July 2, 1990. She was handcuffed and her throat was repeatedly slashed, police said, and her 10-month-old son was in his crib nearby. A prominent Charlotte defense attorney said police have uncovered evidence that could...
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
Wbt.com
CMPD Officer Arrested in Patrol Car
Today on the Brett Winterble Show we kick off this Hump Day episode with a visit from WBT host and reporter Breaking Brett Jensen to talk about today’s press conference with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding a CMPD officer arrested for driving while intoxicated. Brett and Brett talk about...
Suspect arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping after police standoff in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A suspect wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping is in custody after a standoff Wednesday in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Negotiators with the York County Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT team were in the area of Wimbleton Woods Drive...
Rally for justice in Shanquella Robinson case scheduled for this weekend
CHARLOTTE — Community leaders and family members of Shanquella Robinson will come together this weekend to call for justice in her death. The Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury announced plans to hold a rally this weekend. It’s been more than one month since Robinson, a Charlotte woman,...
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
WBTV
29-year-old found dead at Kannapolis home, homicide investigation underway
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening. According to local officials, officers responded to South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams was...
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
WFAE
