z93country.com
Five Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. James Derrick Lyons of Monticello, KY was arrested on a Complaint Warrant for assault 2nd degree. Timothy R Ellis of Monticello, KY was arrested for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and menacing. Derek...
wtloam.com
Whitley County Man Arrested After Alleged Assault
The Williamsburg Police Department is reporting officers responded to a domestic violence call at Mount Morgan Apartments. When they arrived, police arrested 23-year-old Dylan Jarvis. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received minor injuries. Police say two juveniles were inside the apartment when the assault happened. Jarvis is charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcohol intoxication. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
z93country.com
Monticello Couple Arrested Following Undercover Drug Investigation
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a Monticello couple being arrested on drug charges. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm Deputies Derek Dennis, James Barnett, and Valis Smedley executed a search warrant at a residence located on Eastland Dr. This is the residence of Donathan Upchurch and Eliana Rivera of Monticello. The search warrant is the result of an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics coming from the residence of Upchurch and Rivera. On this date a CS turned over a baggie of gray substance he/she stated they received from Upchurch and Rivera. The gray substance was approximately .10 a gram. The substance tested positive for fentanyl. During the execution of the search warrant, Rivera was located in the back bedroom. Deputies located a black digital scale, zip lock bags, corners cut out of bags, and multiple hypodermic needles in the bedroom where Rivera was located. These items are consistent with drug trafficking. Court Security Officer Burnette assisted and searched Rivera’s person. Burnette located a baggie containing multiple small cotton balls that were soaked in a black substance. The cotton balls tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. A small baggie with the same cotton balls was located at the living room computer where Upchurch was located. Both individuals were Mirandized and neither stated they wanted to speak to law enforcement. The items were seized and logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
wvlt.tv
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Warrant Following Dispute Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Brandon Cawood age 38 of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at approximately 12:09 PM. The arrest occurred off old KY 30 approximately 5 miles north of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a dispute complaint there.
wtloam.com
Police Chase In Whitley County Leads To The Arrest Of Two Lexington Men
Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police officers were called to I-75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then back into Kentucky. One of the suspects is also accused of using the car to try to hit a police officer during the chase. Police say 44-year-old Bennie H. Strunk and 56-year-old Hershel Slon, both of Lexington, were arrested. Strunk was charged with attempted assault of an officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, DUI, several other traffic offenses and was served with two outstanding warrants. Slon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Strunk, pictured here, was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Police continue search for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a woman indicted on Nov. 18 in Laurel County.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. man accused of fatally shooting brother. Murder weapon found by K-9 Officer.
A man has been arrested in Laurel County for killing his brother. Bailey W. Smith, 56, of London, is accused of fatally shooting his brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, during an argument on Old Crab Orchard Road Friday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. After more than 24...
k105.com
Investigation into drug trafficking organization results in seizure of 2 lbs of meth
An eastern Kentucky man has been busted with two pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County deputies, the London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI “conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.”
Body recovered from Norris Lake identified as retired police officer
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
fox17.com
Man arrested for death of 2-year-old child at Putnam County home
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A man was charged for death of a 2-year-old child who died in the hospital after suffering from blunt force trauma related injuries. On May 4, a Putnam County detective responded to a call at a residence on Dodson Branch Highway regarding a child who was found unconscious, Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) reported.
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
z93country.com
Number of Local Juveniles behind bars Decreases
New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Wayne County in the number of incarcerated youth ages 10-17. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Wayne County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 28.2 per 1,000 children in the years 2014-2016, to 9.2 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN THINKS HE EXCRETES DIAMONDS
On West Ave. in reference to a disorderly subject inside the store who’d pulled his pants down. When the officer arrived on scene, the manager of the store advised him that the male was towards the back of the store and when the officer asked him about the male having pulled down his pants, he stated that the male was wearing gym shorts under the pants so he had not seen the male exposing himself. When the officer approached the male he recognized him as Frank Quince from previous encounters. The officer had given Mr. Quince a verbal warning earlier that night in reference to him stopping traffic at the intersection next to the store by standing in the roadway and waving/yelling at vehicles. Day shift officers also advised the officer that they’d had issues with Mr. Quince at another store earlier that day and had banned him from that store due to his behavior.
935wain.com
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: December 2022
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00199 thru 22-CR-00206 – REDACTED COPY. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County...
wvlt.tv
Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite vandalized
SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.
z93country.com
Weekly Covid Update
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County this past week, a slight increase from last week’s total. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland Area, Pulaski County had the most with 43 cases, McCreary County had 29, Russell County reported 16 cases, and Clinton County had 7 cases.
wymt.com
Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
