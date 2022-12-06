ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
andersonuniversity.edu

Fall ’22 CTF Competition: Cybersecurity Teams in Top 50 of National Competition

According to Center for Cybersecurity Director Dr. Kenneth Knapp, this competition involved the largest number of Anderson University students to date. Students from the Anderson University Center for Cybersecurity posted impressive team and individual performances in the NCL Games, the National Cyber League’s Fall 2022 competition. They competed in a field of more than a thousand teams overall from across the nation.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Gamecocks quarterback hired as North Alabama QB coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has been hired by the University of North Alabama football program. Head coach Brent Dearmon hired the Spartanburg, SC native to coach the UNA quarterbacks. Bentley was the 2016 team MVP at South Carolina and was voted team captain...
FLORENCE, AL
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Prisma Health announces death of facility dog

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn High School lockout ends

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million

GREENVILLE, SC

