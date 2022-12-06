Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Cokesbury College presents holiday drop-in Dec. 10K. Lea Petit
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
discoverhealth.org
Dr. Brittany Woodard brings joy of motherhood with her to family medicine practice
Dr. Brittany Woodard, MBS, DO, is surrounded by the joys of motherhood after the birth of her first daughter earlier this year, but that hasn't slowed her down from accepting new patients. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. Having a baby has made her even more eager to see...
andersonuniversity.edu
Fall ’22 CTF Competition: Cybersecurity Teams in Top 50 of National Competition
According to Center for Cybersecurity Director Dr. Kenneth Knapp, this competition involved the largest number of Anderson University students to date. Students from the Anderson University Center for Cybersecurity posted impressive team and individual performances in the NCL Games, the National Cyber League’s Fall 2022 competition. They competed in a field of more than a thousand teams overall from across the nation.
wspa.com
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat. Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school …. Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat. ‘Sauce Wars’ returns to Spartanburg Sunday. Sauce Wars returns to Delaney's Irish Pub in downtown Spartanburg Sunday. Prominent figure in...
Westside’s Earley steps down
Earley is stepping down to become the Director of the SC High School Coaches Association, replacing longtime area head coach Shell Dula.
FOX Carolina
Former Gamecocks quarterback hired as North Alabama QB coach
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has been hired by the University of North Alabama football program. Head coach Brent Dearmon hired the Spartanburg, SC native to coach the UNA quarterbacks. Bentley was the 2016 team MVP at South Carolina and was voted team captain...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
FOX Carolina
First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It's something many us don't even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
FOX Carolina
Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Health Authority awards more than $5.8M to 11 Greenville County nonprofits
FAVOR Upstate – $1,374,291, over three years. Girls on the Run Upstate SC – $45,000 over three years. Greenville County First Steps – $600,000 over three years. Soteria Community Development Corporation – $7,220 one-year grant. Unity Health on Main – $1,389,740 over three years. University...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces death of facility dog
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn High School lockout ends
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson passes away
A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
High School Standouts: 2A State Champion Abbeville Panthers
The Abbeville Panthers claimed the 2A State Championship this past Friday with a 35-20 win over Oceanside Collegiate.
Greenville Co. library could be moving to new location, giving more room for book lovers
Great news, book lovers. Plans are in the works for a library in Greenville County to get a whole lot bigger.
Upstate mom shared $300,000 lottery win with sons
An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
