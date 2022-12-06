ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home

By Mary Murphy
 4 days ago

Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here . The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor.

EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was frantically searching for a 12-year-old on the autism spectrum who disappeared Saturday night after spending the day messaging with a male on Instagram, according to her mother.

“He was just telling her to wait until everybody in the family fell asleep and just leave,” the girl’s mother told PIX11 News.

These are the faces of The Missing: Help bring them home

The mom said she accessed her daughter’s Instagram account to get a sense of what happened before the girl left her great-grandmother’s home on Clarendon Road Saturday night. The girl was captured on a RING camera – footage that was obtained by PIX11 News – leaving the home at 11:40 p.m. wearing pink sweatpants, a camouflage sweatshirt, and tan UGG boots.

“We’ve been trying to call her and text her and she’s basically blocked the family,” the worried mother said.

The mom said some of the messages on her daughter’s account were disturbing and she worried her child could be in danger.

The girl’s great-aunt is a retired NYPD detective trying to help find the seventh-grader, who attends school in Borough Park.

“She’s always stayed in contact with her grandmother, great-grandmother and her mother,” she said. “She’s never stopped communicating with anyone (before).”

The mother said she found photos of the apparent teen who was chatting with the girl on Instagram. She said she believes the boy attends a Catholic high school in the Bronx but she did not identify him.

The mom said her father tried to call the girl repeatedly and received crude messages back, which she said aren’t like her daughter.

“What the f— do you want? Why the f— are you calling?” one text allegedly asked.

The mother on Tuesday urgently appealed for help to find her daughter.

“This isn’t like her,” she said. “We just know she’s being manipulated.”

The NYPD’s 67th Squad in Brooklyn is investigating the missing person case. Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Marco Balboni at 718-287-3249.

Comments / 60

Latiqua Tee Tee Smith
3d ago

praying she is returned safely to her family. As a mom of kids with one being on the spectrum, I know how scaring and terrifying this is for her family.

Reply
19
JoeAnn Dormand
3d ago

Wishing for a safe return. Hello young man are you willing to throw your whole life away for stupidity. Remember u got more to lose than her.

Reply
18
Good & bad of my slime
3d ago

I pray for her safe return my girlfriend did the same and she eventually made her way back home I pray this young lady get home and God cover her were she's at get her through and safely back home to her family

Reply
10
 

