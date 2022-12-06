Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, toursZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend
Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:
130 dogs at Jacksonville shelter in quarantine for rare respiratory virus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One dog has tested positive for pneumovirus at Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services shelter. It’s a contagious respiratory virus that ACPS does not commonly see in its dog population. Symptoms of pneumovirus are similar to other respiratory viruses and include coughing, sneezing and...
Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
Holiday Shoppes finds new home at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
For the 32nd year, the First Coast Cultural Center opened up its Holiday Shoppes to the Ponte Vedra Beach community with this year’s event being held at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. The Holiday Shoppes is one of the Center’s major fundraising efforts each year. “It has been...
St. Paul Catholic hosts Nigerian nuns, helps human trafficking survivors
St. Paul Catholic Church and School agreeing to host four nuns from Nigeria and provide them living quarters on the third floor of the church’s parish building feels like life coming full circle, according to Church Business Manager Quintin Kendal, church business manager. That they are hosting them beginning in 2023 when the church is celebrating its 100th anniversary is serendipitous.
Free Downtown events kick off holiday season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season lights up Wednesday night in Downtown Jacksonville with free events planned through this week and next at James Weldon Johnson Park. The final Art Walk of the year, the Holiday Art Walk, starts at 5:00 p.m. and will have a holiday program along with live music, food and visual arts. The holiday program will feature performances from multiple music and dance schools.
Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
$5.85 million awarded to Groundwork Jacksonville for Hogan’s Creek design
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has received its largest grant to date: more than $5.85 million. The money is from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund and will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The goal of the...
Eagle impaled on 120 ft. lightning rod rescued by Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department
MACCLENNY, Fla. — A bald eagle in major distress at an elementary school was rescued by The Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department this week. The department says it got an "interesting" call to assist an eagle that had been impaled by the lightening rod on top of a 120 ft. radio tower at St. George Elementary. The crews already on scene contacted wildlife authorities and it was determined someone would need to climb the tower.
Prominent local political donor, businessman found dead in Atlantic Beach was subject of JSO investigation
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A prominent Northeast Florida businessman and well-known political donor has died. According to multiple sources, Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post Office in Atlantic Beach on Thursday night. He was 50 years old. Police said foul play is not...
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
Jumpin’ Jax House of Food changing business model
Changes in consumer eating habits led to the closing of the Jumpin’ Jax House of Food at 10131 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin, says its owner. The Jumpin’ Jax House of Food will reopen a suburban location early next year in Butler Plaza near the Wounded Warrior Project building at 4899 Belfort Road when permitting is approved, said owner Howland “Howdy” Russell.
Drought is expanding across our area. Here’s where — and when it might end
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The lack of rain continues to take its toll across the region, and dry conditions are now expanding eastward. Last week’s Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed dry conditions primarily along the I-75 corridor and in coastal sections of Southeast Georgia.
Why is it so warm this December?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – December is the month of holiday decorations, spending time with family and friends, and the return of sweatshirt weather. But so far this month, the sweatshirts have remained in the closet. Record and near-record highs have been achieved the past several days, and more records...
Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend. Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who...
‘White Christmas’ comes to Ponte Vedra
One of the most beloved holiday musicals to ever grace the silver screen will take the stage this week, giving local audiences the gifts of laughter, heart-warming romance and a bit of that Yuletide spirit they yearn for at this time of year. Nearly 100 Ponte Vedra High School students...
20 Things To Do In Jacksonville Florida
Jacksonville, Florida, is the largest city by landmass in America. You might be surprised to learn that Jacksonville is four times the land mass of Manhattan. Located in Northeast Florida, just south of the Georgian border, it also has the most shoreline miles out of any city in Florida. In 1513, Northeast Florida was discovered by Ponce De Leon and inhabited by his Spanish crew. In 1822, the land was donated by settlers and the site was named “Jacksonville,” in honour of the territory’s first provisional governor, Andrew Jackson.
Fernandina Beach 'Santa' prepares to head to Ukraine with a bag of gifts and Kevlar under his big red suit
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — There's always that one bag that weighs a ton on a long trip. For John Pfefferle, it's one of several bags that are packed to the brim with handmade blankets, handwarmers, flashlights and other everyday items. Sitting next to the bags is a glistening white...
