Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

130 dogs at Jacksonville shelter in quarantine for rare respiratory virus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One dog has tested positive for pneumovirus at Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services shelter. It’s a contagious respiratory virus that ACPS does not commonly see in its dog population. Symptoms of pneumovirus are similar to other respiratory viruses and include coughing, sneezing and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Holiday Shoppes finds new home at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

For the 32nd year, the First Coast Cultural Center opened up its Holiday Shoppes to the Ponte Vedra Beach community with this year’s event being held at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. The Holiday Shoppes is one of the Center’s major fundraising efforts each year. “It has been...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
residentnews.net

St. Paul Catholic hosts Nigerian nuns, helps human trafficking survivors

St. Paul Catholic Church and School agreeing to host four nuns from Nigeria and provide them living quarters on the third floor of the church’s parish building feels like life coming full circle, according to Church Business Manager Quintin Kendal, church business manager. That they are hosting them beginning in 2023 when the church is celebrating its 100th anniversary is serendipitous.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Free Downtown events kick off holiday season in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season lights up Wednesday night in Downtown Jacksonville with free events planned through this week and next at James Weldon Johnson Park. The final Art Walk of the year, the Holiday Art Walk, starts at 5:00 p.m. and will have a holiday program along with live music, food and visual arts. The holiday program will feature performances from multiple music and dance schools.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Eagle impaled on 120 ft. lightning rod rescued by Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A bald eagle in major distress at an elementary school was rescued by The Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department this week. The department says it got an "interesting" call to assist an eagle that had been impaled by the lightening rod on top of a 120 ft. radio tower at St. George Elementary. The crews already on scene contacted wildlife authorities and it was determined someone would need to climb the tower.
MACCLENNY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jumpin’ Jax House of Food changing business model

Changes in consumer eating habits led to the closing of the Jumpin’ Jax House of Food at 10131 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin, says its owner. The Jumpin’ Jax House of Food will reopen a suburban location early next year in Butler Plaza near the Wounded Warrior Project building at 4899 Belfort Road when permitting is approved, said owner Howland “Howdy” Russell.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Why is it so warm this December?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – December is the month of holiday decorations, spending time with family and friends, and the return of sweatshirt weather. But so far this month, the sweatshirts have remained in the closet. Record and near-record highs have been achieved the past several days, and more records...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend. Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

‘White Christmas’ comes to Ponte Vedra

One of the most beloved holiday musicals to ever grace the silver screen will take the stage this week, giving local audiences the gifts of laughter, heart-warming romance and a bit of that Yuletide spirit they yearn for at this time of year. Nearly 100 Ponte Vedra High School students...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Jacksonville Florida

Jacksonville, Florida, is the largest city by landmass in America. You might be surprised to learn that Jacksonville is four times the land mass of Manhattan. Located in Northeast Florida, just south of the Georgian border, it also has the most shoreline miles out of any city in Florida. In 1513, Northeast Florida was discovered by Ponce De Leon and inhabited by his Spanish crew. In 1822, the land was donated by settlers and the site was named “Jacksonville,” in honour of the territory’s first provisional governor, Andrew Jackson.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

