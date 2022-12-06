Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican FoodMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Teacher injured breaking up fight at Norristown Area High School, student arrested
A teacher was injured and a student arrested after a large fight at Norristown Area High School on Wednesday.
Family members work side by side at unique Philadelphia school
Kimberly Singleton was the parent of a student at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia when she lost her job at a billing company. Already an active volunteer at the school, she jumped at the chance when she saw an ad in the school newsletter for a classroom assistant.Singleton got the job in February 2020 — an “interesting” time to start, she said, given the impending COVID pandemic — and when...
Pa. high school sees a series of outbursts, fights, raising safety concerns: report
According to 6ABC, a series of unruly outbursts and constant fights among high schoolers at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, has administrators and police in a desperate attempt to figure out how to bring tempers down. In fact, teachers and staff have said the recent brawls...
Fake Gun Locks Down Delco High School; Student Arrested
A Delaware County high school was briefly locked down Thursday, Dec. 8 after administrators spotted a gun in a student's backpack that turned out to be fake. In a statement issued to parents and staff Thursday afternoon, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District Superintendent Wagner Ma…
fox29.com
Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
buckscountyherald.com
Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown
A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
buckscountyherald.com
A young mother has died just days after her second child’s birth
A young Newtown family is facing the unimaginable shock and sorrow of the sudden loss of a beloved mother, wife, daughter, teacher and friend. Jennifer Krasna, a highly regarded elementary school teacher in Malvern, died unexpectedly Nov. 28 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, just days after the birth of her second child, Cade. She was also mother to her two-year-old son, Ty. Krasna was 30 years old.
Villanova Law School Divorce Attorney Brings Real-Life Stories to First Novel
Nancy Perpall, who used to be a critical care nurse, then a divorce lawyer, is now an author with her first novel, “Around Which All Things Bend,” writes Jay Heater for the Observer. She recalls her time transitioning from nurse to attorney when she would commute for three...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
Barb and Brian Riley.Photo byThe Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova. To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
Valley Forge Military College Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill Receives 2022 Liberty Bell Award
Valley Forge Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill is standing with Gilbert Lappano, Commander USN (Retired) (left); and Charles Merwin, 1st Lt USA (Former) Valley Forge Military College Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill has received the 2022 Liberty Bell Special Achievement award. The award was presented along with Liberty Bell Scholarships by the Valley Forge...
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
Coatesville Woman Hopes to Find Man Who She Said Saved Her Life After Car Crash
Carla Long, a Coatesville resident, is hoping to find the man who saved her life after a car crash that happened on Monday morning on Route 82 in Coatesville, writes Dawn Timmeney for FOX 29. Long was driving to a doctor’s appointment when a slick spot on a curve caused...
fox29.com
'I need to give him a hug': Local woman searching for man who saved her life after car crash in Chester County
COATSVILLE, Pa. - A local woman is searching for the man who she says saved her life after a car crash on Route 82 in Coatsville Monday morning. Carla Long of Coatsville was on her way to a doctor's appointment when she hit a slick spot on a curve and flew off the road, crashing her car.
School bus with dozens of students hit in crossfire of shootout
A school bus carrying 36 high school students was hit in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday, according to reports. Police responded to a report of someone with a gun around 7:30 a.m. in the Route 141 and East Market area of New Castle County, Delaware. The person ran...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 1