Coatesville, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Chalkbeat

Family members work side by side at unique Philadelphia school

Kimberly Singleton was the parent of a student at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia when she lost her job at a billing company. Already an active volunteer at the school, she jumped at the chance when she saw an ad in the school newsletter for a classroom assistant.Singleton got the job in February 2020 — an “interesting” time to start, she said, given the impending COVID pandemic — and when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown

A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

A young mother has died just days after her second child’s birth

A young Newtown family is facing the unimaginable shock and sorrow of the sudden loss of a beloved mother, wife, daughter, teacher and friend. Jennifer Krasna, a highly regarded elementary school teacher in Malvern, died unexpectedly Nov. 28 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, just days after the birth of her second child, Cade. She was also mother to her two-year-old son, Ty. Krasna was 30 years old.
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
WEST CHESTER, PA
