Golden Globes history: ‘Avatar’ looking to be 1st franchise to take top movie award twice
At the 67th Golden Globe Awards in 2010, James Cameron’s “Avatar” triumphed on two of its four nominations, in the categories of Best Drama and Best Director. At the time, the groundbreaking sci-fi epic was one week away from becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and, in Cameron’s mind, was just the start of an expansive series. Now that its first sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is finally complete, there are new box office and awards records on the horizon. For instance, the “Avatar” franchise could be the first to ever achieve two top Golden Globe wins. Gold Derby’s...
How to get the Reindeer Marker in Find the Markers – Roblox
While Find the Markers may seem like just another scavenger-hunt-style experience, it actually offers quite an intricate map with more than a handful of challenging secrets to find. With its Christmas 2022 update, Find the Markers has added eight more markers for players to discover, including the one we'll be covering in this brief guide, the Reindeer Marker.
How old is Ciri in The Witcher 3?
There are a lot of great characters in The Witcher 3, so it's natural to want to learn more about them. Ciri warrants a lot of attention due to her fascinating story. So, how old is she in the game? And what about Geralt?. How old is Ciri in The...
How to watch the premier of ‘Sonic Prime’ on Roblox
SEGA's newest Netflix show, Sonic Prime, is set to make its official debut inside of the Roblox Metaverse with help from Gamefam's Sonic Speed Simulator. No stranger to the Roblox platform, Netflix plans to host a launch party for the series, complete with free UGC items, event-themed minigames, and more. This launch party, along with the debut of Sonic Prime, will begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 9am CT. To learn more about how to view the premier, continue reading below.
Final Fantasy XIV unveils the Starlight Celebration 2022, a wintery wonderland event!
It’s time to get into the holiday spirit in Final Fantasy XIV as the Starlight Celebration 2022 has been unveiled. Posted on the Final Fantasy XIV Lodestone page early on December 8, the 2022 seasonal event, subtitled “Magicks of Eld Conjure Smiles Anew” is set to run from from Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 12:00 am until to Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 6:59 am PT.
Roblox YouTube Simulator X Codes (December 2022)
Our Roblox YouTube Simulator X Codes has the most up-to-date list of OP codes that you can redeem for free cosmetic changes and helpful objects in the game. Whether you're just starting or you've been playing YouTube Simulator X for a long time, these codes can give you a significant boost!
Tears of Themis’ Snowfallen Secrets event takes players on a romantic festival on December 12
The Tears of Themis Snowfallen Secrets event will begin on December 12, 2022, featuring a plethora of romantic activities between Rosa and the four male leads. Drama is brewing up in the northern hemisphere, as an internet post by the user "wither" predicted the death of a genius magician performing on-stage. Amid the commotion of the Winter Magic Festival, the NXX Investigation Team must unveil the truth behind a forgotten past buried under the blanket of snow.
Post Trauma – release date, platforms, trailer & more
Post Trauma has been a head-turner after its announcement at The Game Awards 2022. With its genuinely spooky atmosphere, stunning visuals, and visceral imagery, this new game from Red Soul Games is a promising psychological horror contender. Everything we know about Post Trauma. Here's everything we know about Post Trauma,...
