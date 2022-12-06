Report: Washington Regional among best for maternity care

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville was named a high-performing hospital for maternity care in 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. The award is the highest a hospital can earn for maternity care.

According to a release, the annual evaluation is designed to help expectant parents and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.

We are thrilled to achieve this designation from U.S. News & World Report. Washington Regional’s Women and Infants Center is specially designed to meet the needs of area families with a dedicated labor and delivery unit, a mother/baby unit, Northweest Arkansas’ largest neonatal intensive care unit, the area’s only Ronald McDonald House, and two leading women’s health clinics. This designation honors our team members’ commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care for expectant parents and their babies. Larry Shackelford Washington Regional president and CEO

U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor and delivery services for

uncomplicated pregnancies and fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.”

The award was based on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, among other measures.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals for Maternity Care .

