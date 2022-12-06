ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

PHOTOS: Nearly 100 neglected goats up for adoption in Connecticut

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWqH1_0jZE1FPE00

REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) – The state of Connecticut is now accepting applications for nearly 100 goats that were seized from a home in Redding last year.

In March of 2021, more than 90 neglected and injured goats were seized from Nancy Burton in Redding. Attorney General William Tong sought permanent custody of the goats in March 2021. In May 2022, that was granted and Burton was ordered to compensate the state for the cost of caring for the goats.

“These goats suffered extreme neglect and have been in state custody for well over 500 days. They deserve this chance for permanent, loving homes,” said Attorney General Tong. “State intervention is never our first choice. Resources and assistance are available to animal owners in need, yet were repeatedly refused in this case. I am grateful to our team in the Office of the Attorney General and at the Department of Agriculture who have fought for many, many months to secure this positive resolution.”

During the execution of the search and seizure warrant in 2021, authorities discovered between 40 to 50 dead goats on the property. Authorities discovered the goats lacked adequate water and several struggled to walk and needed medical attention.

The goats will be available for adoption through an application process through the Department of Agriculture. Anyone interested in adopting any of the goats should email AGR.adptions@ct.gov for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Glow on Gallup in Waterford

CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Rosemary!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Rosemary. At 3-years-old, Rosemary is described as good natured and gentle. She has a silvery coat and trustful eyes, which might just have some mystical healing quality. Although her name may...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 5 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Health Headlines: Viruses have Connecticut hospitals feeling the strain

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the flu season hitting hard much earlier in the season than normal, hospitals are now starting to see more patients requiring hospitalizations. A Yale New Haven Health spokesperson reported Greenwich Hospital surpassed its normal limit Friday with capacity at 105%. Yale New Haven Hospital has also been very busy. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

West Hartford ‘Dog Walk’ benefits various charities

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Art, philanthropy and shopping are coming together at the Westfarms Mall in the form of dogs. The Dog Walk is now underway. A dozen fiberglass dogs are now on display throughout the mall and visitors are invited to interact with them. Each dog has a QR code, and if visitors […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Birch

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Birch! She's looking for her forever home with an amazing family. Birch is a 3-month-old female kitten who was born in foster care. She was born very small, and the Connecticut Humane Society said it took a lot of extra care from their medical team and Birch's foster family to get her to gain weight and grow healthy and strong.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Cannabis product sales to begin in Conn. in January 2023

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Licensed hybrid cannabis retailers may officially begin selling cannabis products on January 10, 2023, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection announced Friday. Retailers can sell products to all adults over the age of 21 and no earlier than 10 a.m. – or as local zoning permits – on January 10. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

When and why teen girls should see a gynecologist

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At what age is a teenage girl ready to see a gynecologist?It’s a question that has sparked uncertainty for parents and teens alike. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, by age 21, doctors recommend young women undergo annual screening for pap tests. “I think when you go […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy